Why Kendre Miller is Playing Despite Travis Etienne’s Depth Chart Spot

The New Orleans Saints were shorthanded just a bit at running back on Sunday, with Alvin Kamara out of action.

That wasn’t supposed to be a problem, though. The Saints dished out big money this offseason for Travis Etienne.

Etienne was given a four-year contract for $52 million. That’s RB1 money, for sure.

He was expected to take over for Kamara as the top back in the room, anyway, with Kamara playing a secondary role.

In Week 1, though, even without Kamara, Etienne got off to a slow start.

It was actually Kendre Miller who had the most effective rushing in the early going.

Why Is Kendre Miller Playing Over Travis Etienne?

Of the Saints’ first seven carries, four went to Miller.

Etienne had single-digit yardage, while Miller had a passable four runs for 18 yards.

This wasn’t really a symptom of anything in particular.

The Saints hadn’t moved the ball much at all. Tyler Shough was completing just a third of his passes, so New Orleans wasn’t going anywhere.

The one drive on which they had just a tad more success was the one when Miller was in, so he had some yardage.

It shouldn’t mean anything super negative for Etienne, though.

Saints’ RB Depth Chart

Despite the early usage, Etienne remains the top dog in this RB room.

There was a bit of a question in the early going when the Saints’ first unofficial depth chart showed that Etienne and Kamara were both the first-string RBs, with an ‘OR’ listed between their names.

Miller was going to be behind both of them, and he moved up a spot for Sunday with Kamara out.

They’ve also got undrafted rookie CJ Donaldson active on Sunday, and he even got an early carry just to work him into the flow of the game.

If the Saints’ offense doesn’t start completing passes, though, none of it is going to matter.

Etienne can only get rolling so well if the defense doesn’t have to be intimidated by the Saints’ passing attack.

And in the first half of the season, New Orleans wasn’t scaring anyone through the air.