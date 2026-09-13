Why Saints’ 52 Christen Miller Has Different-Looking Helmet Than Teammates

Christen Miller is just getting his NFL journey underway.

The expectation is that he’ll do it with a helmet that looks a little bit different than those on the heads of his New Orleans Saints teammates.

Miller, a defensive tackle, should get rotational snaps right away.

He’s a second-round pick and a potential force in the middle of the defense.

And he’ll stand out on the field if his preseason helmet usage continues.

Why is Saints’ 52 Christen Miller in a Different Helmet?

Miller isn’t actually wearing a different helmet, but instead a helmet covering called a Guardian Cap.

Christen Miller is wearing a gameday Guardian Cap. They have decals this year rather than a pullover, so more difficult to spot. He’s the only Saints player I see wearing one as of today. It’s possible there are starters who opt to wear them when they’re actually playing. pic.twitter.com/jJkaTvcOo3 — Jeff Nowak (@Jeff_Nowak) August 28, 2026

What is a Guardian Cap?

A Guardian Cap is a soft, protective, shell covering that goes over the regulation NFL helmet.

It is designed to help prevent head injuries. The idea is that it limits the overall damage that impact can do by softening the amount of force that actually goes onto the skull and brain.

Guardian Caps were first allowed to be worn on NFL practice fields in 2020.

The first time players could wear Guardian Caps in games was 2024.

Last season, approximately 20 players wore a Guardian Cap at some point, with the most prominent being former Packers and now-Patriots receiver Romeo Doubs.

Why Does Christen Miller Wear a Guardian Cap?

Miller clearly is valuing his head safety and doing it with this choice.

He actually was evaluated for a concussion during the Saints’ preseason game on August 15, and maybe that’s a part of the reason he showed up wearing one later in the preseason.

As a player on the interior defensive line, Miller is certainly involved in a lot of head-to-head contact with other large men. It makes sense that protecting himself could be something he decided is a priority.

Who is Christen Miller?

Miller is a 6-foot-4, 321-pound defensive tackle for the Saints.

He turned 22 years old in August.

The Saints drafted him No. 42 overall in the 2026 NFL Draft, a second-rounder.

He was named first-team All-SEC in 2026 at Georgia.

He grew up in the state of Georgia, too, and now he comes to New Orleans to play for the Saints.