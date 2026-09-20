Hi, Subscriber

Why Trey Hendrickson has Cast on Hand vs. Saints Team That Drafted Him

  • 0 Shares
  • Updated
Trey Hendrickson signed with the Ravens in the offseason.
Getty
OWINGS MILLS, MD - AUGUST 26: Trey Hendrickson #91of the Baltimore Ravens speaks with media during the Washington Commanders and Baltimore Ravens joint practice at Under Armour Performance Center Baltimore Ravens on August 26, 2026 in Owings Mills, Maryland. (Photo by Scott Taetsch/Getty Images)

Trey Hendrickson gets a rare chance on Sunday to play against the team that drafted him: the New Orleans Saints.

He’ll also do it with a cast on his hand to manage an injury he sustained in his first game with the Baltimore Ravens.

The Ravens won comfortably in Week 1, though, and after Hendrickson was questionable to play in Week 2 against the Saints, he was officially named as active.

He might not have full use of one of his hands, but it’s safe to expect Hendrickson to cause plenty of problems anyway.

Why Does Trey Hendrickson Have a Cast?

Hendrickson has a cast because of a finger injury sustained in Week 1.

According to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, Hendrickson “broke a finger into several pieces.”

A Ravens writer, Ryan Mink, added on X:

Hendrickson didn’t make much of a statistical impact in his first game with Baltimore. He had just one tackle against the Colts.

He’s coming off five seasons spent with the Cincinnati Bengals before departing in free agency. He had 61.0 sacks in 72 games with Cincy.

Before then, he had played four seasons for the Saints.

Trey Hendrickson Drafted by Saints

Hendrickson was a relative steal of a draft pick by the Saints.

In the 2017 NFL Draft, they got him with the 103rd overall pick in the third round out of Florida Atlantic.

He took a while to take off, only with 2.0 sacks as a rookie, none in year two and 4.5 in year three.

In 2020, Hendrickson’s final season with the Saints, he was a force to be reckoned with — 13.5 sacks making it clear to the whole NFL that he was a dangerous pass rusher.

The Bengals jumped on him then, and he made the Pro Bowl in four consecutive seasons for Cincinnati.

This will be the second game Hendrickson plays against the Saints. The first was while he was with the Bengals, and Cincinnati won that day. Hendrickson didn’t have a sack in that first meeting, but he did have a tackle for loss and two quarterback hits.

If the Saints of 2026 want to beat the Ravens, they’ll have to be sure to keep Hendrickson away from QB Tyler Shough as much as possible.

Billy Heyen Billy Heyen is a Heavy contributor with focus on the NFL and MLB. He is a 2019 graduate of Syracuse University who spent his senior year following Jim Boeheim's basketball team around the country. His reporting work has also included extensive work for The Sporting News, the Sandusky Register and Rochester's Democrat & Chronicle. Adventures in sports writing have also led to in-person coverage of the Buffalo Sabres, Cleveland Guardians, U.S. men's national soccer team and a variety of minor league baseball stories. More about Billy Heyen

0 Comments

Why Trey Hendrickson has Cast on Hand vs. Saints Team That Drafted Him

Notify of
0 Comments
Follow this thread
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please commentx
()
x