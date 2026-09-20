Why Trey Hendrickson has Cast on Hand vs. Saints Team That Drafted Him

Trey Hendrickson gets a rare chance on Sunday to play against the team that drafted him: the New Orleans Saints.

He’ll also do it with a cast on his hand to manage an injury he sustained in his first game with the Baltimore Ravens.

The Ravens won comfortably in Week 1, though, and after Hendrickson was questionable to play in Week 2 against the Saints, he was officially named as active.

He might not have full use of one of his hands, but it’s safe to expect Hendrickson to cause plenty of problems anyway.

Why Does Trey Hendrickson Have a Cast?

Hendrickson has a cast because of a finger injury sustained in Week 1.

According to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, Hendrickson “broke a finger into several pieces.”

#Ravens pass-rusher Trey Hendrickson, who broke a finger into several pieces this week, is slated to play on Sunday with cast on his hand, sources say. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) September 20, 2026

A Ravens writer, Ryan Mink, added on X:

Trey Hendrickson is officially active vs. the Saints. Tough dude. He has his fingers heavily wrapped and will reportedly play with a cast. https://t.co/44pF85kO6Z — Ryan Mink (@ryanmink) September 20, 2026

Hendrickson didn’t make much of a statistical impact in his first game with Baltimore. He had just one tackle against the Colts.

He’s coming off five seasons spent with the Cincinnati Bengals before departing in free agency. He had 61.0 sacks in 72 games with Cincy.

Before then, he had played four seasons for the Saints.

Trey Hendrickson Drafted by Saints

Hendrickson was a relative steal of a draft pick by the Saints.

In the 2017 NFL Draft, they got him with the 103rd overall pick in the third round out of Florida Atlantic.

He took a while to take off, only with 2.0 sacks as a rookie, none in year two and 4.5 in year three.

In 2020, Hendrickson’s final season with the Saints, he was a force to be reckoned with — 13.5 sacks making it clear to the whole NFL that he was a dangerous pass rusher.

The Bengals jumped on him then, and he made the Pro Bowl in four consecutive seasons for Cincinnati.

This will be the second game Hendrickson plays against the Saints. The first was while he was with the Bengals, and Cincinnati won that day. Hendrickson didn’t have a sack in that first meeting, but he did have a tackle for loss and two quarterback hits.

If the Saints of 2026 want to beat the Ravens, they’ll have to be sure to keep Hendrickson away from QB Tyler Shough as much as possible.