New Orleans Saints Make WR Move After Jordyn Tyson Injury News

The New Orleans Saints are exploring veteran help at wide receiver as they prepare for the possibility of beginning the regular season without first-round pick Jordyn Tyson.

New Orleans worked out veteran receivers Chase Claypool and Josh Reynolds on August 18, according to the NFL’s transaction wire. NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo also noted the workouts and connected them to Tyson’s hamstring injury.

The timing is significant. ESPN reported on August 17 that Tyson could miss roughly two months because of the right hamstring injury he suffered during a joint practice with the Jacksonville Jaguars. Sources told Ian Rapoport and Garafolo that the rookie could begin the season on injured reserve.

That potential absence gives the Saints a reason to investigate experienced options rather than simply reshuffle their existing depth chart.

Jordyn Tyson Injury Creates an Opening in Saints WR Room

Tyson, the No. 8 overall pick in the 2026 NFL draft, had been positioned for a substantial role alongside Chris Olave before hurting his hamstring.

Saints coach Kellen Moore initially declined to put a timetable on Tyson but acknowledged that the injury could affect his availability when the regular season begins. Moore also said the circumstances of the injury — Tyson slipped and was shoved from behind — led the Saints to view it separately from his previous hamstring problems.

The history still adds context to the Saints’ caution. New Orleans limited Tyson during portions of the offseason while managing a recurrence of the hamstring injury he dealt with before being drafted.

If the newer two-month estimate proves accurate, Tyson could be unavailable for approximately the first five games of his rookie season. The Saints open September 13 against the Detroit Lions.

Without Tyson, New Orleans would have Olave leading a group that also includes Devaughn Vele, Kevin Austin Jr., Bryce Lance and Barion Brown among the receivers competing for opportunities.

That makes the workouts with Reynolds and Claypool more than routine late-summer roster maintenance.

Josh Reynolds Offers Saints Proven NFL Experience

Of the two veterans, Reynolds has the more recent NFL production.

The 31-year-old spent the 2025 season with the New York Jets, catching 11 passes for 101 yards in five games. One year earlier, he split time between Denver and Jacksonville after producing 608 yards and five touchdowns for the Detroit Lions in 2023.

Reynolds also worked out for the Indianapolis Colts on August 15, according to the NFL transaction wire, meaning New Orleans is not the only team evaluating him as roster decisions approach.

His experience could make him an appealing option if the Saints want a receiver capable of stepping into an established offensive role while Tyson recovers.

Claypool would represent a different kind of bet.

The former Pittsburgh Steelers second-round pick burst into the NFL with 1,733 receiving yards and 11 touchdowns over his first two seasons. His career stalled after Pittsburgh traded him to Chicago in 2022, and he last appeared in a regular-season game in 2023.

Claypool spent 2024 recovering from a toe injury and was attempting an NFL comeback in 2025.

Neither workout guarantees a signing. But bringing in two veteran receivers immediately after Tyson’s prognosis became clearer shows the Saints are at least evaluating whether their current depth is enough to withstand an extended absence from one of the biggest pieces of their 2026 offense.