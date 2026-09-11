Giants Coach Sends Strong 3-Word Message to Arvell Reese Before Cowboys Showdown

Despite picking fifth in the 2026 NFL Draft, the New York Giants may have added the most talented player in the class when they selected linebacker Arvell Reese.

Reese was ranked by the consensus board as the top non-quarterback available in the draft and the Giants selected him despite the team perhaps having bigger needs at other positions.

However, the prospect of adding Reese to an already talented defense made the opportunity too good to pass up. Fortunately, early returns have been positive regarding the first-round pick as he’s turned heads and cemented his place as a starting linebacker on the team.

Now, ahead of Sunday’s primetime matchup against the Dallas Cowboys at MetLife Stadium, Giants defensive coordinator Dennard Wilson sent a strong message to the rookie.

New York Giants Send Message to First-Round Rookie

Giants Wire’s Matt Legros noted that New York has a simple yet strong message for Arvell Reese, “Just be yourself.”

New York Giants Defensive coordinator Dennard Wilson said of Reese, “All I want him to do is just be himself. I’m not putting a high expectation on him. The guy shows up every day. He does what he’s asked to do. He runs and hits. He can catch the ball when it comes to him. He understands the defense. He’s a quick learner. And I think that as he keeps playing football and keeps playing games, he’s just going to get better and better.”

Legros wrote of Reese: “Reese will be expected to trust the work he has put in and play his game in his NFL debut. He has spent the offseason and preseason learning the defense, building chemistry with teammates and adjusting to the speed and demands of the NFL.

The rookie is likely to have an important role in the middle of the Giants’ defense. His range, physical style, and ability to move around the formation give Wilson and the coaching staff flexibility, whether he is asked to defend the run, cover receivers, or pressure the quarterback.”

Arvell Reese Expectations

After being drafted with the fifth overall pick, expectations are high for the new Giants linebacker.

CBS Sports’ Josh Edwards predicted Reese would earn a spot on the NFL’s All-Rookie team, as he wrote: “Much of the pre-NFL Draft process was spent considering Reese’s potential as a full-time edge rusher, but his capabilities at linebacker had already been expressed on a football field.

Flush with pass rushers like Kayvon Thibodeaux, Brian Burns and Abdul Carter, Reese has to be Fix-It Felix Jr. rather than Wreck-It Ralph. His job is to clean up the mess created by the front.”

However, as is the case with every rookie, there is a possibility that Reese struggles. NFL.com’s Lance Zierlein laid out the worst-case scenario for Reese, as he wrote: “Reese proves to be more “tweener” than linebacker, missing run fits and getting late jumps on plays due to below-average instincts and recognition. The team is left considering a position switch to edge at season’s end.”

Despite this, Zierlein projected Reese to have over 100 total tackles and five sacks in his rookie season.