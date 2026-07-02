Abdul Carter Already ‘Better’ Than Giants Pro Bowler

His rookie numbers were far from elite, but the idea Abdul Carter is already one of the best edge-rushers in the NFL, is slowing becoming set in stone, particularly when the second-year pro is deemed “better” than a Pro Bowl player for the New York Giants.

It’s the view of ESPN’s Mina Kimes, who told Derrik Klassen on “The Mina Kimes Show” how Abdul Carter’s better than Brian Burns, I think he’s so good at rushing the passer.”

That’s a bold statement when Carter delivered only four sacks after being selected with the third-overall pick in the 2025 NFL draft. Burns, meanwhile, registered a career-high 16.5 quarterback takedowns.

The disparity in their numbers is real, so why do so many believe Carter is going to outpace Burns in 2026? Kimes thinks the answer lies in how Carter compares favorably to a two-time Super Bowl winner and former Defensive Rookie of the Year who’s a likely Hall of Famer.

Abdul Carter Already Drawing Hall of Fame Comparison

Carter’s production didn’t wow anybody in 2025, but Kimes countered the lowly sack totals by stating the former Penn State star “should have had over 10.”

Turning pressures into sacks has long been near the top of Carter’s must-fix-it list, and it will happen the more he resembles one of the best pass-rushers in the history of the game. Kimes explained “the player he actually reminded me of a little bit watching was Von Miller.”

That’s a lofty comparison since Miller has been to eight Pro Bowls and been named first-team All-Pro three times during an illustrious career that includes 148.5 sacks, including playoffs.

In athletic terms, Miller’s a good blueprint for what Carter can become. Namely, a roving menace able to wreck pass-protection from anywhere along the front, traits Kimes already sees in Carter.

She referenced “a rep against I think it was the Lions where he doesn’t sack Jared Goff. So again, it’s like he should have, Goff like throws it away. He gets so parallel to the ground that it looks like he’s levitating as he gets under the left tackle. And I mean, so like I said, the juice I think he’s he I saw tons of guys has a nice spin move, the arm over the tip, and then the agility on like he to me has all of the tools to be a double-digit every year sack player. I think he’s so talented.”

Carter may have the physical tools to one day reach the same heights as Miller, but it won’t happen unless the 22-year-old fixes two intangibles.

Giants Need Ascending Edge-Rusher to Learn Better Habits

Part of Carter’s issues as a rookie included being late for meetings and missing walkthroughs. His tardiness got Carter benched more than once, but he did show better professionalism late in the campaign.

Greater adherence to what he must do off the field needs to be a consistent theme for Carter in Year 2. So does demonstrating a more nuanced pass-rush plan on the gridiron.

Fortunately, Burns can help with both of those things. The 28-year-old is a dependable veteran who prepares the right way, both physically and mentally, and consistently delivers during games, producing at least eight sacks and 21 or more pressures every season since 2020, per Pro Football Reference.

Burns is the example of how Carter must grow his game to justify the grandiose statements and comparisons made by Kimes.