Giants Work Out Undrafted Rookie After Major Injury Update

The New York Giants have welcomed quite a few new faces to town this offseason, with the hope being that this team can take a major step forward in 2026. And while training camp is now underway in New York, the team may not be done upgrading its roster just yet, as the front office is continuing to examine some potential moves.

For the most part, the Giants are done making noteworthy additions to their team, but as training camp progresses, the front office will get a better feel as to what the roster’s weaknesses are, allowing them to address these needs properly. With that in mind, safety appears to be a spot New York wants more help at, as the team took a closer look at undrafted rookie safety Ahmaad Moses.

Giants Work Out Safety Ahmaad Moses

Moses spent four years in college with the SMU Mustangs, and he gradually became a more and more important piece of their defense as he got more comfortable playing for them. By the time the 2025 campaign wrapped up, Moses had racked up 104 tackles, one sack, five interceptions (one of which he returned for a touchdown), and two pass breakups.

While he wasn’t the top safety prospect in the draft, it seemed like Moses would get selected at some point during the middle rounds of the action. That all changed after Moses was forced to undergo spinal fusion surgery after a herniated disc was found in his back ahead of the 2026 NFL Draft.

With teams concerned about his injury status, Moses didn’t hear his name called, and he has remained without a home to this point. However, Moses recently got cleared to return to the field, and now that he has, the Giants’ interest has been piqued, as they brought the former SMU star to town for a workout on Monday afternoon.

“The New York Giants are working out former SMU safety Ahmaad Moses today, per source,” Jeremy Fowler of ESPN reported in a post on X. “Moses underwent spinal fusion surgery after learning of a herniated disc during an MRI at the combine. He was recently cleared.”

Should the Giants Sign Ahmaad Moses?

Recovering from spinal fusion surgery is no sure thing for a football player, so teams understandably wanted to see how Moses would fare in the wake of this procedure before committing to him. The Giants are the first team to take a look at him now that he is cleared to return to action, and if he shows himself well during his time in town, he could be offered a contract.

New York likely isn’t going to rush into a decision on Moses, but he proved during his time in college that he can be an impact playmaker when he’s healthy. At the very least, the Giants could use another layer of depth at the safety position on their depth chart, so if Moses looks good during his workout, that could lead to the front office signing him to a deal for training camp.