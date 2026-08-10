The New York Giants thought they’d gotten the best years out of defensive tackle Dexter Lawrence when they traded him to the Cincinnati Bengals in exchange for a 2026 1st-round pick (No. 10 overall) on April 18.

That might not be the case.

After signing a 1-year, $28 million contract extension with the Bengals, Lawrence has been the star of training camp and seems to have regained the form that made him 1 of the NFL’s dominant defensive players during his 7 seasons with the Giants.

“(Lawrence) has been the best player in camp,” Locked on Bengals podcast host Joe Goldberry said on Monday. “He has been absolutely DESTROYING them. … He really looks like he’s back to the 2022/2023 dominant player.”

The Bengals’ offensive line — already a suspect unit — has been exposed by Lawrence.

“Dexter Lawrence is TERRORIZING Bengals camp,” Goldberry wrote on his official X account on Monday. “I put together the flashes captured by local media into one video.”

“This may sound crazy, but I think Dexter Lawrence has been even better than I expected,” Bengals reporter James Rapien wrote on his official X account. “And my expectations for him were SKY HIGH …”

Giants Seemed Quick to Pull Trigger on Trade

didn’t have to think twice about pulling the trigger on a trade that sent NFL All-Pro defensive tackle Dexter Lawrence to the Cincinnati Bengals in exchange for Cincinnati’s 2026 1st-round pick.

The Giants promptly used the pick on vaunted Miami offensive tackle Francis Mauigoa at No. 10 overall after ushering Lawrence out the door and to a team where, according to Bleacher Report’s Kristopher Knox, he’s become 1 of the NFL’s veteran additions fans “can’t wait” to see with their new team in 2026.

Lawrence has spent the majority of his career being called 1 of the NFL’s best players on 1 of its worst teams — something he can change the narrative on in Cincinnati with a star quarterback in Joe Burrow and star wide receivers in Ja’Marr Chase and Tee Higgins.

“Adding Lawrence was costly, but it will give Cincinnati a difference-making defender who can lead by example,” Knox wrote on July 2. ” … Lawrence should help the defense, which ranked 31st overall last season, to gain some valuable confidence over the summer. If Lawrence can help Cincinnati’s defense be even average in the regular season, the Bengals will have a real chance to return to the playoffs for the first time since 2022.”

Lawrence Aiming to Regain Place Among NFL’s Elite