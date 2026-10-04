New York Giants Alone Atop NFC East for 1st Time Since 2015

Don’t look now, but the New York Giants are 3-1 and in 1st place in the NFC East Division and it’s left many wondering when the last time this happened.

News flash: It’s been a long time.

“For the first time since Week 11 of 2015, the Giants are alone atop the NFC East,” NBC Sports NFL reporter Pete Damilatis wrote on X on Sunday following the Giants’ 36-24 win over the Arizona Cardinals.

Part of that 3-1 start is that all 3 wins have come at home for the Giants — another milestone the franchise hasn’t hit since kids who just graduated from high school were being born.

“Last time the Giants won their first 3 home games?” The Blue Zone wrote on its official X account. “2008 … 18 YEARS. The 2008 Giants finished 12-4, won the NFC East, & was the NFC’s No. 1 seed.”

“After four weeks, the Giants sit alone atop the NFC East at 3-1,” SNYTV’s Connor J. Hughes wrote on his official X account.

Shock, Surprise at Giants Rising to First Place

The Giants’ leap to 1st place came after losses by the Philadelphia Eagles (2-2) and Washington Commanders (1-3) in Week 4.

“The Giants,” New York Daily News NFL reporter Pat Leonard wrote on his official X account on Sunday. “Alone in first place in early October.”

“The Giants are in sole possession of 1st place in the NFC East,” Giants Nation Show wrote on its official X account on Sunday. “Giants didn’t get their 3rd victory until Week 17 last year.”

New York Giants Winning Without 2 Best Players

Perhaps most incredible about the Giants’ hot start is that they’re doing it without their 2 best players — they lost their starting quarterback to a season-ending knee injury in Week 2 against the Los Angeles Rams and lost NFL All-Pro edge rusher Brian Burns to a season-ending knee injury against the Tennessee Titans in Week 3.

In Dart’s place, backup quarterback Jameis Winston has now won 2 consecutive games. Winston went 18-of-29 passing for 250 yards, 3 touchdowns, and 2 interceptions against Arizona.

“I’m heating up,” Winston told ESPN’s Jordan Ranaan after the win over the Cardinals. “And I’m starting to get better, better and better. Last week I was questioning if I can even throw. This week I got people talking about the Jameis Winston experience again.”

One glance at the Giants’ upcoming schedule shows that this ride doesn’t need to stop.

The Giants have 3 very winnable games ahead of them before their bye in Week 8; Week 5 at the Washington Commanders, Week 6 at home against the New Orleans Saints and Week 7 on the road against the winless Houston Texans.