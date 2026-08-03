Giants All-Pro Reveals 5 Reasons Abdul Carter Is a Breakout Player

The hype for Abdul Carter’s breakout season isn’t slowing down, but it’s more than just optimistic predictions from outsiders, since a New York Giants All-Pro is getting a first-hand look at what’s making the third-overall pick in the 2025 NFL draft more of a force entering his season season.

Big Blue left tackle Andrew Thomas has been going up against Carter during training camp, so he knows what’s changed about the young edge-rusher. Thomas has identified five standout traits about Carter, beginning with three clear improvements from his debut campaign.

Veteran Thomas admitted Carter’s “stringing his moves together better. He’s using his power more, and you can tell he just has a better understanding for different types of blocks, different types of attacks, recognizing play schemes,” per Charlotte Carroll of The Athletic.

Improving the core mechanics of rushing the passer has also made Carter a more vocal player. Thomas has been on the receiving end of a few verbals from Carter, but what’s impressed the offensive lineman more is how Carter’s using his physical traits in smarter ways to win one-on-one matchups.

Abdul Carter Making More Noise With His Performances

It doesn’t faze Thomas that Carter has more to say after each rep. As Thomas put it, per Carroll, “That’s all defenders. They make one play, and they are the best. You get a sack a game, you are an All-Pro. I’m all about consistency. I love the competition. I want that. I never say much. I just speak with how I play.”

The no-nonsense approach is a credit to Thomas’ discipline, but the Giants won’t mind too much about Carter speaking out. A bit of bravado is necessary for a player at one of the star spots on defense, but Carter must back up the swagger.

Fortunately, Thomas explained to Pat Leonard of the New York Daily News how Carter “can work edges really well. Part of that is he’s not a super tall rusher, so he’s bending down with good ankle flexion. He’s really low to the ground, but he also has a good change of direction, so you can’t just anticipate which way he’s gonna go, ’cause he can cut off both feet.”

This is a credible take from one of the better blindside protectors in the league about what’s going to make Carter a problem for every team the Giants face this season.

The physical traits have always been there, but the former Penn State stud has needed to show growth in maturity and professionalism. Carter must be working harder because he’s putting together an offseason of sustained dominance.

His maturation bodes well for a defense set to be defined by the consistency and versatility of its edge-rushers, but Carter’s upward trend can also help the Giants on the other side of the ball.

Tougher Competition for Andrew Thomas Key for Giants’ Offense

If Carter is set to be the fulcrum of the Giants’ defense, Thomas is equally important to the team’s offense. He needs to stay healthy and be the bedrock of a more physical offensive line set to power a tougher brand of football.

New head coach John Harbaugh and his veteran run-game guru Greg Roman want to beat up defenses on the ground. It’ll mean more power running behind a bigger, nastier front.

The line got bigger after the Giants added 6-foot-8, 380-pound guard Daniel Faalele in free agency. His arrival was followed by the team selecting 335-pounder Francis ‘Sisi’ Mauigoa 10th overall in the 2026 NFL draft. Harbaugh is also giving Evan Neal, all 6-foot-7, 340 pounds of him, yet another chance to prove himself.

It’s obvious which direction the Giants are headed in up front, but the plan still hinges on Thomas’ availability. Sadly, staying off the treatment table has been a huge problem for the player who hasn’t completed a full season since being drafted fourth overall in 2020.

Thomas’ battles with Carter at least show he’s at full capacity during this key moment of offseason preparation. The 27-year-old has also revealed, “This is the best I’ve felt in a long time,” per Chris Pflum of SB Nation’s Big Blue View.

That’s just what Harbaugh and Roman want to hear from the player who can fortify one side of the line of scrimmage for the Giants, while Carter goes about wrecking the other.

Thomas and Carter making each other better is key to the Giants seizing ownership of the trenches and becoming the rugged, more competitive team Harbaugh envisages.