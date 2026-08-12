Giants Announce Odell Beckham Jr. News Before Preseason Opener

One of the more intriguing storylines surrounding the New York Giants entering preseason action has to do with veteran wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr.

After years away from the franchise, John Harbaugh and company opted to bring Beckham back. With a need at the wide receiver position, Beckham will have a chance to earn a spot on the roster and potentially playing time along with it.

Beckham has been one of the most talked about players on the Giants’ roster bubble. However, a new prediction could spell very good news for him.

Ahead of New York’s preseason opener on Saturday afternoon against the Minnesota Vikings, the team has announced some very intriguing news about Beckham.

Giants Reveal Surprising News About Odell Beckham Jr.

Before the preseason opener, the Giants have revealed their initial depth chart. Beckham landed in a spot that many did not expect to see him.

Currently, New York has Beckham listed as the team’s No. 3 wide receiver.

Pro Football Talk’s Josh Alper noted the intriguing placement for Beckham, but he also provided reason for caution about the wideout being able to stick there.

“Beckham is listed on the third string along with three other wideouts,” Alper wrote.

“Reports from camp last week had Beckham, who did not play at all in 2025, getting reps with the first team, but it will be hard for a player who doesn’t play on special teams to make the cut from his current spot on the depth chart.”

Odell Beckham Jr. Looking to Revitalize Career Where It Started

Originally drafted by the Giants with the No. 12 overall pick in the first round of the 2014 NFL Draft, he quickly became a star for the team. Beckham was one of the most feared wideouts in the entire NFL during his prime.

His best season came back in 2015, his second year in the league, when he caught 96 passes for 1,450 ayrds and 13 touchdowns.

Beckham has not played in the NFL since the 2024 campaign with the Miami Dolphins. He caught just nine passes for 55 yards during that season.

Back in 2023, the 33-year-old wideout played in 14 games with the Baltimore Ravens. He racked up 35 receptions for 565 yards and three scores.

Whether or not Beckham has enough left in the tank to become an impact player with the Giants remains to be seen. But, at least for now, New York has him listed at No. 3 on the depth chart. Perhaps he truly does have a shot at revitalizing his career.