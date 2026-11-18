New York Giants linebacker Arvell Reese is the betting favorite to win the NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year Award for 2026.

Reese was taken fifth overall in the 2026 NFL Draft by the Giants out of Ohio St., and so far, he has lived up to his draft slot and more, as he’s had a terrific rookie season for the Giants, one that has him in line to win the NFL’s ROTY award on defense.

Arvell Reese Favored to Win Defensive Rookie of the Year

Per DraftKings, Reese is a -145 betting favorite to win the 2026 NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year Award, which puts him as the odds-on favorite to win the award through the first 10 games of the season.

Next up after Reese is New York Jets defensive end David Bailey, who is sitting at +350 to win the award, with Washington Commanders linebacker Sonny Styles third at +950 odds.

Reese is not a runaway favorite to win the award at this point since Bailey is also having a red-hot start to his rookie season for the Jets, but if Reese can continue his strong play, then he’s going to have a really good chance to take home this honor by the time everything is said and done at the end of the season.

Arvell Reese 2026 Stats for Giants

This season, Reese has played in nine games for the Giants. He has picked up 81 tackles, including 53 solo tackles, which leads the NFL right now. He also has 4.5 sacks, eight tackles for loss, and five quarterback hits. In addition, Reese has one interception, four passes defended, one forced fumble, and one fumble recovery.

All of these stats are elite numbers for a linebacker, especially for a rookie, so it makes sense why Reese is favored to win the Defensive Rookie of the Year Award in 2026.

There is still a lot of time left this season for Bailey and the other contenders to make a run for Reese and the DROY honor, but right now, Reese is the clubhouse leader, and he has a great chance of capturing this incredible honor for the Giants.