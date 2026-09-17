Giants QB Jaxson Dart Shares True Feelings on Facing Rams’ Aaron Donald

After the New York Giants’ impressive Week 1 win over the Dallas Cowboys, expectations have been raised. After entering the regular season opener as underdogs, they will remain in that role as they take on the Los Angeles Rams on Monday Night Football.

The Giants will travel to Los Angeles to take on the team that many believed was poised to make a Super Bowl run in 2026. While the Rams won’t have the reigning Defensive Player of the Year winner Myles Garrett available, after he was placed on injured reserve following Week 1, the game will feature the return of 10-time Pro Bowl selection Aaron Donald.

Now, Giants quarterback Jaxson Dart has given his thoughts on facing Donald in his return.

New York Giants Quarterback Jaxson Dart Shares Feelings on Facing Rams’ Aaron Donald

Prior to their Monday Night Football clash, New York Giants quarterback Jaxson Dart was asked about facing off against Aaron Donald. Dart responded, “I mean, for the longest time that I can remember, he’s one of the most dominant players that I’ve watched. So, getting the chance to go out there and compete against him, it’s going to be really cool just to be on the same field as him. He’s a great player, and I’ve heard that he’s kept himself in really good shape. So, it’s going to be a great competition.”

Dart added regarding what makes Donald a future Hall of Famer, “I think the number speaks for itself. But the real impact on the game from just a game plan standpoint, there’s countless clips of putting three offensive linemen on him and still being able to make a play. So, he’s an unbelievable player and has had an unbelievable career.”

Meanwhile, head coach John Harbaugh said of what he’s expecting from Donald in his return, “Expect him to play like Aaron Donald, which is a game-wrecking type player inside. Penetrating, active movement player who can wreck the game, really any particular play in a lot of different ways, run and pass. So, we’re expecting him to play. We’re planning for him to be out there.”

Aaron Donald’s Role vs. New York Giants

Donald has not played in each of the past two NFL seasons as he announced his retirement following the 2023 season. At the time of his retirement, Donald was still a dominant player as he was named a first-team All-Pro during his final season. Coincidentally, his last NFL game came against the New York Giants, in which Donald registered two sacks.

The Rams have yet to confirm that Donald will play in Monday’s game; however, the expectation is that the future Hall of Famer will be active. His role and the amount of snaps he plays remain to be seen.

NFL insider Ian Rapoport does not expect Donald to be a part-time player, as he said, “Part of me wants to say ‘expect Aaron Donald to come in and be a part-time player.’ I know the player too well. And I know human nature too well. We can talk about how he can come in and play 10 to 15 plays a game and sure, that’s a possibility,” Rapoport explained. “But with the game on the line, even in the trenches during the third and fourth quarter, he’s going to want to play.”

Rapoport added, “I expect him to be a full-time contributor. However many snaps that is, we shall see.”