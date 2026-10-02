New York Giants Get Bleak Injury Update on Key Starter Before Week 4

On Sunday, the New York Giants will take on the Arizona Cardinals at MetLife Stadium.

The Giants will try to improve to 3-1; however, they will have to do that without several key players. It is no secret that New York has dealt with poor injury luck so far this season. Perhaps the biggest injury around the NFL was Giants quarterback Jaxson Dart suffering a season-ending knee injury in Week 2.

Things did not get better for the Giants as star pass rusher Brian Burns, who arrived in Week 3 already injured, suffered a season-ending injury against the Titans. Now, without their quarterback and one of their top defenders, New York may also be without one of their top starters on offense this weekend.

New York Giants Get Bad Injury News Ahead of Cardinals Game

The Athletic’s Dan Duggan posted on X: “LT Andrew Thomas (groin) not spotted at practice again. Not a good sign, although we learned last week with Brian Burns that practice participation isn’t a prerequisite to play.

RB Tyrone Tracy (knee) was back participating.

LB Malik Harrison (groin) was on the side with a trainer again.”

Thomas has been dealing with this groin injury since last week. Last week, the Giants left tackle was a limited participant in two practice sessions and did not participate in another; however, this week marks a turn for the worse as he’s missed back-to-back practices.

Regarding this latest injury development, Giants on SI’s Patricia Traina wrote: “For the second day in a row, New York Giants left tackle Andrew Thomas missed practice as he’s dealing with a groin issue.

Thomas has been on the Giants’ injury report every week of the season so far.

If he is unable to play, the expectation is that Marcus Mbow will step in at left tackle on Sunday when the Giants host the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday.”

Andrew Thomas’ Injury History

When Thomas is active for the Giants, he’s among the best tackles in football. Unfortunately, injuries have been a common occurrence for New York’s left tackle. After playing 13 games or more during his first three NFL seasons, Thomas has not played in more than 13 games in each of the last three seasons.

Regarding Thomas’ injury history, Traina wrote: “New York Giants offensive tackle Andrew Thomas is on the team’s injury report for a fourth straight week.

Thomas continues to deal with a groin injury that first popped up two weeks ago after he dealt with an ankle issue in Week 1 and then a knee issue in Week 2.

Thomas pushed through the groin injury last week, though at times he looked to be laboring in his movement.”

Despite missing Wednesday’s practice, head coach John Harbaugh told reporters that the left tackle was fine and that there was no concern there. As evidenced by Brian Burns playing in Week 3 despite being absent from practice all week, New York’s coaching staff appears comfortable starting players even if they did not practice.

The Giants will announce Thomas’ injury designation heading into Week 4’s game against the Cardinals on Friday.