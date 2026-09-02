Giants’ $40 Million Free-Agent Signee Predicted as ‘Breakout Star’

For a long time, NFL fans have been told tight end Isaiah Likely has what it takes to be a superstar. And there have been glimpses of that talent, just no real payoff.

After securing his 1st massive payday with the New York Giants in March — a 3-year, $40 million free-agent contract after 4 seasons with the Baltimore Ravens — ESPN’s Dan Graziano predicts Likely will be the singular “Breakout Star” for his new team in 2026.

“Giants coaches light up when talking about Likely, the free agent signee who came over from Baltimore with coach John Harbaugh,” Graziano wrote on September 2. “They believe he’ll be a real asset for Jaxson Dart as a receiver and think he can win in both man and zone coverage. And they love the way he has embraced and evolved his relationship with Dart since he has been in New York. Likely is a regular visitor to the quarterbacks room, and the connection he has formed with Dart on and off the field could pay major dividends. Likely is a strong candidate to be the team’s second-leading receiver this season and could be even more than that if top wideout Malik Nabers needs time to get up to speed coming off his injury.”

Isaiah Likely Already Getting Paid Like Star

The Giants and Harbaugh deciding to play Likely like a proven star is interesting because the Ravens and Harbaugh decided to pay another tight end, Mark Andrews, midway through the 2025 season with a 3-year, $39 million contract extension.

To be clear, the Giants are paying Likely for what he’s about to become — not what he’s been. During 2 weeks of training camp with the Giants in Sulphur Springs, West Virginia, Likely emerged as the No. 1 target for 2nd-year quarterback Jaxson Dart.

While that role will go to Pro Bowl wide receiver Malik Nabers when he finally returns from a torn ACL, it bodes well for Likely’s future in New York.

“We’re back in New Jersey for Giants practice,” ESPN’s Jordan Raanan wrote on his official X account on August 10. “But before we start, some players who stood out in West Virginia: TE Isaiah Likely — Jaxson Dart’s No. 1 target. Moves smoothly.”

Isaiah Likely Under Pressure to Become TE1 Option

In his 1st 4 NFL seasons, Likely never even topped 500 receiving yards and never had more than 6 touchdowns in a single season.

On paper, Likely’s career averages of 32 receptions, 423 yards, and 4 touchdowns speak more to being a high-end TE2 option.

The Giants didn’t pay Likely all that money to be a TE2. They made him 1 of the NFL’s highest-paid tight ends with the hope he finally develops into the star everyone has said he’s going to be, and The Athletic’s Dan Duggan also predicted he’ll be the singular “breakout player” for his new team in 2026.

“This needs to be Likely for the Giants,” Duggan wrote on July 13. “The three-year, $40 million contract the Giants gave Likely was the richest handed out by the team in new coach John Harbaugh’s first offseason. No one batted an eye at the Giants making Likely the fourth highest-paid tight end in the league because his receiving talent is evident. But Likely never topped 42 catches or 477 yards in four seasons with the Ravens while operating in three-time Pro Bowler Mark Andrews’ shadow. Now Likely is the Giants’ unquestioned No. 1 tight end after following Harbaugh from Baltimore, and the team needs his production to match his compensation.”