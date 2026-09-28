Giants’ $141 Million Star Suffers Season-Ending Injury: Report

For the 2nd week in a row, it appears the New York Giants have lost 1 of their best players to a season-ending knee injury.

Giants standout pass rusher Brian Burns is believed to have torn his ACL during Sunday’s win over the Titans,” ESPN’s Adam Schefter wrote on his official X account on Monday morning. “Burns entered Sunday’s game with an ankle injury, then hurt his knee.”

Giants head coach John Harbaugh said there was “some hope” Burns would still be OK following the win over the Titans.

“This is awful but the Giants shouldn’t have let Brian Burns play in that game,” Philly Special’s Anthony DiBona wrote on his official X account on Monday morning. “Terrible decision!”

“The Giants aren’t lying or intentionally leading people astray,” Giants reporter Connor J. Hughes wrote on his official X account. “The medical team/training staff perform initial on-field testing. Those reports on Jaxson Dart, and Brian Burns, came back believing worst-case was avoided. It’s why they said what they did in Dart last week, Burns yesterday. The MRI revealed the true extent of the damage not shown with the initial exams. I do not blame the team for sharing intel as it currently stands. The caveat for all the injuries was ‘but waiting for the MRI.’ This is why.”

Burns is coming off his 1st NFL All-Pro season in 2025, in which he had a career-high 18.5 sacks.

Brian Burns in Obvious Pain After Injury Occurred

Burns lay on the ground, writhing in pain, for several minutes after the play in which the injury occurred.

“Brian Burns is down with a right knee injury,” Giants Nation Pod’s Bobby Skinner wrote on his official X account.

“Brian Burns is down on the field and in SERIOUS pain,” Hughes wrote. “He’s really, really hurting … It looked like trainers were working on Brian Burns’ right knee. He is being helped off the field by Stinnie & Thomas. He’s being taken right back to the locker room. No medical tent. Right to the locker room.”

“Came into game with left ankle sprain,” Dr. David Chao wrote on his official X account on Sunday. “By video, now worry for right ACL injury.”

Brian Burns 1 of NFL’s Highest-Paid Players

The Giants signed Burns to a 5-year, $141 million contract extension before the 2024 season, and in 2026, for the 1st time in his career, Burns lived up to the money.

Burns’ career-high 16.5 sacks in 2025 earned him NFL All-Pro honors for the 1st time despite playing on 1 of the NFL’s worst teams, and it also earned him the No. 9 spot among edge rushers in ESPN’s annual preseason position rankings.