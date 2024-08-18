Brian Daboll Comments on Giants QB Daniel Jones’ Standing

New York Giants fans hoping to see something spectacular from quarterback Daniel Jones this season likely didn’t like how the team’s preseason game against the Houston Texans went down. The Giants fell 28-10 in the August 17 matchup at NRG Stadium, and Jones’ performance was a bit disconcerting.

Giants Head Coach Brian Daboll on QB Daniel Jones’ Standing After Shaky Performance

Jones, the Giants’ franchise quarterback, returned to the field for the Giants vs. Texans preseason game for the first time since tearing the ACL in his right leg last November, and fans were waiting with anticipation to see how Jones would fit back into the action. Unfortunately, his performance was rough, especially at the start of the game.

Jones began the first quarter by throwing two interceptions in the first 13 minutes. One of those interceptions was returned for an easy touchdown for the Texans. Jones almost threw a third interception early on, too, but managed to avoid more embarrassment. Thankfully, Jones and the Giants performed much better in the second quarter. They clocked 132 yards on two drives that resulted in a touchdown and field goal. So, that’s some good news. Also, considering this was Jones’ first game back in roughly nine months, fans should have expected some hiccups.

Speaking on Zoom on August 18, Daboll stood behind his franchise quarterback. He said that after looking at footage from Jones’ full performance in the loss to the Texans, he felt good, overall, about where Jones is heading.

“I thought there was two plays that we’d like to have back, but I thought he played fast,” Daboll said via Giants.com. “It’s different when you’re out there in practice. This was good for him to get out there and get some live reps with the rush, the ability to get hit, he had that (12-yard) scramble. But I’d say he operated well in the pocket.”

He added, “Obviously, the backup play (Pitre’s touchdown), we’ve talked about that one, we’d all like to have that one back. The interception, it’s a one-on-one throw down the sideline to Hyatt. So, you got to do a good job of saving some space and going up there and giving them opportunity. Then if the ball’s up there, we got to go up there and get it. So, I thought he made a lot of good decisions as the game went on, made some nice throws and guys created some separation and a couple of drops. But first time out there after a long layoff, live ball, it was good for him.”

Brian Daboll Says ‘We’ll Work On’ Daniel Jones’ Costly Mistakes

In total, Jones made 11 completions on 18 attempts for 138 yards. During the Zoom call, Daboll was also asked why he believes Jones won’t repeat the kind of costly mistakes the quarterback made during that preseason game when the regular season starts.

“Things like that are going to happen. We’ll work on it,” Daboll said. “We’ll learn from it. We’ll grow from it. We’ll be better the next time.”

The Giants’ final preseason game is August 24 on the road against the New York Jets.