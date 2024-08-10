Super Bowl Winner Named Among Giants QB Options Amid Drew Lock Injury

L

osing Drew Lock to injury against the Detroit Lions in Week 1 of 2024 NFL preseason could force the New York Giants into signing another veteran passer. Few options offer the experience and pedigree of Super Bowl winner Brian Hoyer.

Tom Brady’s former backup with the New England Patriots is 38 and currently working as a broadcaster for his former team. Yet, Hoyer’s name is on the list of eligible passers compiled by ESPN’s Jordan Raanan.

Hoyer is used to being the next man up at football’s most important position. The former undrafted free agent has also been a starter for the Cleveland Browns and Houston Texans.

Offering Hoyer the chance to put off retirement for another year would give Big Blue valuable insurance behind starter Daniel Jones. A short-term deal for Hoyer is also cover for Lock being sidelined for a prolonged period.

Lock sustained “a bad bone contusion and strained oblique” during the 14-3 win over the Lions on Thursday, August 8, according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, who also reported the 27-year-old is “expected to miss some time, but no surgery is required.”

A dependable QB2 is needed after Jones ended last season on injured reserve with a torn ACL. Jones is healthy now, but staying that way has been a challenge for a signal-caller who also needs competition after struggling to produce when he has made it onto the field.

Brian Hoyer Still Has Value

Hoyer has certainly put in his time during a lengthy career in the pros that’s included three tours of duty with the Patriots. One of those stints, the 2018 season, saw Hoyer win a Super Bowl as Brady’s deputy.

The first time Hoyer suited up for the Patriots was as a rookie in 2009. It marked the start of extended exposure to the life of a backup.

Hoyer has been used to staying prepared physically and mentally. He knows how to master a playbook enough to step in and execute an offense effectively at a moment’s notice.

That’s what the Giants need, provided they could convince Hoyer to return for a 16th campaign. He did flirt with the idea of hanging up the cleats before joining the Las Vegas Raiders in 2023.

The Giants could depend on Hoyer for a year, although he wouldn’t be the potential replacement for Jones Lock might’ve been.

Drew Lock Setback Could Alter Succession Plan

Lock’s contract contained a detail indicating the Giants paid Lock like a potential starter rather than as an outright second option. There were even suggestions the ex-Denver Broncos and Seattle Seahawks passer had been brought in to take Jones’ job away.

Momentum was added to that idea when SNY.tv’s Connor Hughes endorsed Lock taking first-team reps away from a struggling Jones at training camp. Lock was then given ample game time against the Lions.

Unfortunately, Lock hardly showed enough to believe he can take the reins as the Giants’ QB1 for the long haul. Instead, Lock struggled to make the right reads, like when he was fooled by coverage before throwing this interception highlighted by Bobby Skinner of Talkin’ Giants.

Drew Lock interception was a dagger concept Guess he wasn’t expecting the safety rotation & thought the right safety would go with the clear out but never really checks before the throw pic.twitter.com/ES60NbwNSw — Bobby Skinner (@BobbySkinner_) August 10, 2024

Lock’s issues magnified the value of keeping last season’s cult hero Tommy DeVito on the roster as a third-string option. DeVito can contribute, but Hoyer would add more assurance to the rotation.