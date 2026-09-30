New York Giants Bring Back 6-foot-5, 285-Pound Edge Rusher

The season-ending knee injury to New York Giants All-Pro Brian Burns is forcing the franchise to make moves, and make them quickly.

In this case, it means bringing back a familiar face.

“Reunion: The Giants are signing edge Jihad Ward off the Vikings practice squad, per source,” NFL insider Tom Pelissero wrote on his official X account on Wednesday. “Ward played for NYG in 2022 and ‘23. Reinforcements after Brian Burns’ injury.”

“Giants are signing Jihad Ward from Vikings practice squad, per source,” USA Today’s Art Stapleton wrote on his official X account on Wednesday.

Ward had a career-high 5.0 sacks with the Giants in 2023.

“The Giants are signing Vikings edge rusher Jihad Ward to their 53-man roster,” Vikingz Fan Page wrote on its official X account. “Ward was on Minnesota’s practice squad.”

Jihad Ward is Former 2nd-Round Pick

Ward, 6-foot-5 and 285 pounds, is firmly in the journeyman stage of his career but was a 2nd-round pick (No. 44 overall) in the 2016 NFL Draft by the Oakland Raiders out of the University of Illinois.

He lasted only 2 seasons with the Raiders but has since spent time with the Dallas Cowboys, Indianapolis Colts, Baltimore Ravens, Jacksonville Jaguars, the Giants in 2022 and 2023, the Tennessee Titans, and the Vikings in 2 stints.

In 10 seasons, Ward has 199 tackles, 24 sacks, 3 forced fumbles, 5 fumble recoveries, and 12 pass deflections. He also has approximately $14.6 million in career earnings.

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Devastating Blow to Defense With Burns’ Injury

Losing Burns means the Giants are without 1 of the just handful of elite edge rushers in the NFL. He’s coming off a career-high 18.5 sacks and his 1st NFL All-Pro selection in 2025.

Burns hurt his knee in a Week 3 win over the Tennessee Titans — the 2nd week in a row the Giants lost 1 of their biggest stars after quarterback Jaxson Dart suffered a season-ending knee injury in Week 2.

“Giants standout pass rusher Brian Burns is believed to have torn his ACL during Sunday’s win over the Titans,” ESPN’s Adam Schefter wrote on his official X account on September 28. “Burns entered Sunday’s game with an ankle injury, then hurt his knee.”