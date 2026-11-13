Giants WR Malik Nabers Refuses to Speak to Media After ‘Blown Opportunity’

The New York Giants blew it against the Washington Commanders in a primetime showdown on Thursday Night Football in Week 10 — and their best player

With a chance to put the nail in the Commanders’ coffin for the season, the Giants blew it; everyone saw it, and social media was ablaze over how they handled the final stretch in a 24-21 loss that ended with a J.J. McCarthy interception on a deep pass to Malik Nabers.

“Major blown opportunity for the Giants,” The Athletic’s Dan Duggan wrote on his official X account. “They still have a cushion, but that loss cut into it. Now two games up on the Commanders, who hold the tiebreaker. Giants have a tough stretch upcoming. Going to find out what they’re made of.”

It also came with Nabers, the Giants’ star wide receiver, refusing to speak to the media following the game.

“Malik Nabers, who always is waiting for the media as soon as locker room opens, is gone tonight at the end of a difficult week,” New York Post’s Ryan Dunleavy wrote on his official X account. “First time I ever remember this from him in 3 years. I’ve heard him face the music before when very frustrated.”

The loss dropped the first-place Giants to 5-3-1 and the Commanders improved to 3-5-1.

“Giants threw away 11 percentage points of win probability,” ESPN’s Bill Barnwell wrote on X. “Missed a chip shot field goal, produced a 13 yard punt trying to protect a lead late, and fumbled away a trip to the red zone. Can’t expect to win with that formula.”

Commanders Delivered With Backs to the Wall

With their season on the line and the chips down, the Commanders delivered a 24-21 comeback win on a 32-yard touchdown pass from Jayden Daniels to Stefon Diggs with under one minute left in the fourth quarter.

“Commanders keep their season alive,” ESPN’s Adam Schefter wrote on X.

Daniels and Diggs heroics were even more remarkable because they came after back-to-back interceptions by Daniels — his first two interceptions of the year.

“In an absolute must-win spot, the Commanders do what they haven’t done enough this season and make the big plays in the big spots,” NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo wrote on X. “They’re still alive in the NFC East.”

New York Giants Blasted Over Late Decisions

The Giants took the deep shot downfield to Nabers with two timeouts remaining and needing just a field goal to tie the game.

“Throwing deep shots with two timeouts made no sense,” The 33rd Team’s Ari Meirov wrote on X after the game.

“Why were they bombing it downfield with two timeouts left?!” Duggan wrote on X.