Giants RB Cam Skattebo Makes Bold Prediction While Sharing Injury Update

It’s been a long time since Cam Skattebo suited up for the New York Giants. But the budding second-year running back feels he’ll be ready the next time the Giants play.

Skattebo proclaimed he will be ready for the Giants’ 2026 season opener against the Dallas Cowboys on Sept. 13 while speaking at a town-hall event at the Beacon Theatre on Monday night.

Skattebo, of course, broke his fibula and dislocated his ankle in a gruesome injury in the Giants’ 38-20 loss against the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 8 at Lincoln Financial Field. He missed the remainder of the season.

Skattebo played just seven games and amassing 410 rushing yards on 101 carries and 24 catches for 207 yards while scoring seven touchdowns.

Cam Skattebo is Confident He’ll Play Week 1 vs the Cowboys

Skattebo went from an unheralded third-day draft pick to a fan favorite in his rookie season. Giants fans loved the 5-9, 220-pound Arizona State product’s fearless running style and connection with fellow rookie, quarterback Jaxson Dart, with whom Skattebo lived during his rookie season.

So Giants fans are anxious to see Skattebo again, and Skattebo gave them some good enws.

“I’m a little ways out,” Skattebo said, according to the Associated Press. “Not too far, but I’ll be ready to go. Week 1, I’ll be ready to go.”

The Giants have only offered vague news about both Skattebo’s and wide receiver Malik Nabers’ return from injuries. But with Skattebo set to be on the sidelines for mandatory OTAs, which started Tuesday, he opened up about the hardest part of recovering from such a devastating injury.

“Obviously there’s ups and downs in the injury process and coming back and rehabbing,” Skattebo said. “But the mental battle has been the hardest part: making sure that I trust [my leg] fully.”

Cam Skattebo was Unsatisfied With his Rookie Season

Skattebo was chosen No. 105 overall in the 2025 NFL Draft. For him to have a guaranteed spot on the Giants’ running-back depth chart indicates he had a successful season, especially given his devastating injury.

Yet, Skattebo did not feel his rookie campaign was up to his standards.

“I do not consider that successful for me,” Skattebo said. “I had 400 yards on 100 carries. When I play 17-plus games this year, it’s going to be 300 carries for over 2,000 yards.”

Only nine running backs have had 2,000-plus yards in a single season, and former Giants first-round pick Saquon Barkley and Derrick Henry are the only two in the 2020s to complete the feat.

Four NFL running backs reached the 300-carry mark in 2025: Henry for the Baltimore Ravens, Jonathan Taylor of the Indianapolis Colts, Christian McCaffrey of the San Francisco 49ers and James Cook of the Buffalo Bills.

Skattebo is expected to be in a timeshare with running back Tyrone Tracy, and veteran Devin Singletary expects to pilfer some carries from them as well.

If all goes well and he stays healthy, maybe Skattebo can challenge Tiki Barber’s franchise record for rushing yards (1,860 in 2005) at some point in his career.

But kudos to Skattebo for filling Giants fans with optimism.