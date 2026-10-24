Giants RB Cam Skattebo Called Out Before Texans Game: ‘Focus More on Football’

On Sunday, the 3-2-1 New York Giants will face off against the Houston Texans at NRG Stadium.

Much of the pregame talk has been around New York’s quarterback change, as head coach John Harbaugh announced the team would start J.J. McCarthy instead of Jameis Winston on Sunday. However, the running back situation is also among the more interesting factors for the Giants in Week 7.

In Week 6, the New York Giants opted to start veteran running back Najee Harris. Harris then complained about receiving only four carries when starting and was released days after the game. Meanwhile, running back Cam Skattebo saw the field for only six plays and did not receive a carry during the game.

After the game, Skattebo expressed that he felt he was being punished following his costly fumble in the team’s previous game against the Washington Commanders. New York’s coaching staff pushed back, expressing that they wanted to give an opportunity to the team’s other running backs.

Now, prior to the game, one Giants analyst has expressed concern about Skattebo’s off-field activities.

New York Giants Running Back Cam Skattebo Called Out

Giants on SI’s Patricia Traina was asked if New York Giants running back Cam Skattebo was doing too much outside of football. Traina replied, “While I believe a player has every right to pursue as many opportunities as he can during his heyday, I also think there is such a thing as oversaturation. And I think that’s what we’re seeing with Skattebo…

Sometimes I wonder if he’s lost the plot and is trying to do too much too soon. He has the opportunities he does because of football and his big personality, but in this town, if you don’t produce, you’ll lose your audience and your appeal quickly.

I’d rather he focus more on football, to be honest, and become a better fit in the system than try to play hero ball and get a charge out of the fan base by trucking over a defender with a stiff arm.”

Cam Skattebo’s 2026 Season

Skattebo’s role in Week 7 against the Houston Texans remains to be seen. New York’s offensive coordinator Matt Nagy praised Skattebo for how he handled his lack of carries, which may result in a larger role for the second-year running back.

Additionally, New York Giants head coach John Harbaugh said of Skattebo prior to Sunday’s game, “I mean he was always going to be a big part of our season. And he had a heck of a week of practice, all the backs did. I thought the whole team had a really good week. And just trying to focus on preparing to play our best football if we can in this next game against a very tough opponent in a tough environment. But we’re up for it, we’re ready for it and Skatt, no less than anybody else, he had a heck of a week of practice.”

Skattebo has averaged only 3.6 yards per carry in 2026. He has not had a run go for more than 20 yards this season. He averaged 4.1 yards per carry in his rookie season.