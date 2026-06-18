Giants RB Cam Skattebo Issues Confident Statement Amid Return

Midway through his rookie season with the New York Giants, Cam Skattebo’s first year in the pros was derailed by a devastating ankle injury. Despite how the start of his career unfolded, he isn’t letting it change him in any way.

On June 17th, the Giants running back was a guest on NFL Network’s ‘The Insiders.’ When asked on his mindset heading into year two, Skattebo confidently stated that his injury isn’t going to change his aggressiveness out of the backfield.

“It ain’t gonna change who I am,” Skattebo said. “I had an injury, it is what it is. I still got plenty of football left, plenty of life left. I am not going to let this little ankle thing bother me. I’m gonna get back running people over. It’s going to be normal Cam Skattebo from here on out.”

Before sustaining his ankle injury, Skattebo racked up 410 rushing yards and five touchdowns across eight appearances for the Giants.

Giants Veteran Raves About RB Cam Skattebo

Despite having his rookie season cut short due to injury, New York Giants running back Cam Skattebo turned heads with his fearlessness in the backfield. As he looks to bounce back in year two, one of his teammates raved about his brash style of play.

While appearing on ‘Good Morning Football’ on June 16th, Giants lineman Jermaine Eluemunor gave his thoughts on the second-year RB. As someone tasked with creating gaps for big plays within the offense, he gets amped up by blocking for someone who runs with such aggression and physicality.

“It’s a really cool feeling having a guy back there in the backfield that you know if you just create a hole for him he’s going to hit that thing head on,” Eluemunor said of Skattebo. “It doesn’t matter who is in it. Could be Jalen Carter, could be King Kong, he doesn’t care. He’s going to put his head and try to run you over. As an offensive lineman that not only builds your confidence but makes you want to work harder.”

After a months-long road to recovery, Skattebo has returned to action for the Giants and is expected to be a full-go by the start of the regular season.

Giants QB Jamis Winston Gives Shocking Comparison for Cam Skattebo

Along with becoming a fan favorite in New York, Skattebo is also adored among his teammates for the intensity he brings to the offense. While raving about his teammate, Jamis Winston came up with an outside-the-box comparison for him.

During a recent interview on the ‘New Heights’ podcast, Winston tapped into his Disney fandom to give his thoughts on Skattebo.

“Bro I was watching Lilo and Stitch with the kids right. You know how Lilo is in this other land but he steals the ship to escape that land? That’s the way Cam Skattebo is,” Winston said. “He is from a football kingdom somewhere else. Somebody just drop his crazy a** on Earth and said go run that pill.”

Seeing that the Giants made minimal changes in the backfield, Skattebo will aim to be New York’s lead running back in 2026.