Giants Announce Cam Skattebo Decision Before Commanders Game

On Thursday, the 5-2-1 the New York Giants will take on the 2-5-1 Washington Commanders at MetLife Stadium.

Most recently, the Giants won their first game in Philadelphia in 13 years. New York did so without running back Cam Skattebo, who was out due to a hamstring injury he suffered during overtime against the Houston Texans in Week 7.

Now, the New York Giants have announced a decision on Cam Skattebo’s status ahead of Thursday Night Football.

New York Giants Announce Cam Skattebo Decision

After logging back-to-back full practices, New York Giants running back Cam Skattebo did not receive an injury designation heading into Thursday’s game, meaning Skattebo should be available for the Giants barring a setback.

Regarding the New York Giants’ final injury report before Thursday Night Football, Giants on SI’s Patricia Traina wrote: “The New York Giants are in fantastic shape injury-wise for Thursday’s game against the Washington Commanders.

The Giants, who held a walkthrough on Wednesday, projected the practice statuses of their players and listed just one player, outside linebacker Malik Harrison, as receiving an injury designation for the game: questionable. Harrison, who is dealing with a groin injury, was also the only Giants player listed as limited on Wednesday’s injury report.

Everyone else, including quarterback J.J. McCarthy, running back Cam Skattebo and even cornerback Colton Hood, who was added to the report Tuesday with a finger injury, was a full practice participant.”

Cam Skattebo’s Season

Skattebo has had an interesting 2026 season. He entered the season as New York’s undisputed lead back. He then struggled to generate explosive runs and had issues with fumbles. In particular, Skattebo had a costly fumble against the Washington Commanders, which led to the Giants reducing his role.

The running back was demoted for one game, as he saw the field for only six plays against the New Orleans Saints. Skattebo bounced back in his next game as he set a new career-high in rushing yards against the Texans. Despite this performance, the Giants remained interested in adding a running back at the trade deadline, even going as far as making a strong offer for Colts running back Jonathan Taylor.

Ultimately, a deal was not made and Skattebo should continue to serve as New York’s primary running back this season.

Despite New York’s interest in a running back, Skattebo has not lost faith in his abilities. The Giants running back said on Tuesday after the deadline, “You’ve seen what I can do. When I come out and I’m ready to play football, I can be one of the most dangerous backs in the league. Simple as that. I’m still getting comfortable, man. This is like my 13th game in the league. I’m not even through a full football season yet. I’m still learning how to play football in this league. You obviously can see I’m getting more comfortable as I play the game.”