Giants’ Cam Skattebo Reveals ‘Emotional’ Reaction to Jaxson Dart Injury News

The New York Giants have been dealt a gut punch, as they have lost their starting quarterback, Jaxson Dart, to a season-ending knee injury. With 15 games left in the season, the Giants still have their full season in front of them, but achieving their goals for the season is going to be incredibly difficult now that Dart is done for the year.

Dart’s presence in New York’s locker room is tough to miss, and the news of his injury has cast a dark cloud over the team. Running back Cam Skattebo knows just how important Dart is to the Giants, and he did not hold back when discussing his fellow second-year star’s injury situation.

Cam Skattebo Doesn’t Hold Back on Jaxson Dart’s Injury

Dart and Skattebo, both of whom were selected by the Giants in the 2025 NFL Draft, are part of a young crop of players who were expected to help this team take a step forward this season. Known for their big personalities, Dart and Skattebo immediately bonded, and for a brief time in 2025, they teamed up to provide a glimmer of what New York’s offense could become.

Last season, the roles were reversed, as Skattebo suffered a serious season-ending injury midway through the season that forced Dart to find other playmakers to work with on offense. Now, Skattebo has been left to help push the offense forward with his work in the ground game, as he will be tasked with helping Dart’s replacement, Jameis Winston.

Simply put, the Giants have to move past Dart’s season-ending injury, as there’s too much football left in the year for them to just give up. And yet, the team is still processing the news, in a sense, with Skattebo sharing his emotional reaction to finding out that Dart will not return at all this season.

“It sucked,” Skattebo bluntly said when asked about Dart’s injury. “He’s my best friend, so it’s a little emotional for me. It sucked to lose him, but we’ve got to move on.”

Where Do Giants Go in the Wake of Jaxson Dart Injury?

Getty Giants’ head coach John Harbaugh has left the door open for Jaxson Dart to return from his knee injury for the postseason

There’s no hiding from the fact that the Giants offense is in a worse spot in the wake of Dart’s injury. Winston has held his own as a backup in recent years, but he showed right away in relief of Dart against the Los Angeles Rams that he is a significant downgrade from him. That’s immediately going to make things more challenging for this offense.

Skattebo will immediately have more responsibility placed on his shoulders as New York’s lead running back. If he can establish himself on the ground more consistently moving forward, that should help open things up for Winston in the air, which will keep the offense moving up and down the field at the very least. The Giants will get their first look at their new Winston-led offense in Week 3 when they square off against the Tennessee Titans.