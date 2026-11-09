Cam Skattebo Injury Update: Giants Reveal RB’s Status for Week 10 vs. Commanders

The New York Giants needed every little bit of what they had to defeat the Philadelphia Eagles on the road in Week 9, gutting out a 19-11 win for their first victory in Philly since 2013.

You know what may have made things a little easier? Having a game-breaking running back.

The Giants will get one of those back in Week 10 for a primetime NFC East showdown against the Washington Commanders, after head coach John Harbaugh announced Cam Skattebo would be back and even healthier than anyone probably expected.

“Cam Skattebo will be ‘full go’ on Thursday night, per John Harbaugh,” ESPN’s Jordan Raanan wrote on his official X account on Monday. “He was ‘very close’ to playing on Sunday in Philly but they thought he was just be limited and had their eyes on the second game in four days.”

“The Giants managed Cam Skattebo yesterday, knowing the short week was on deck,” NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo wrote on his official X account on Monday.

“Crazy world where the Giants rest Skattebo against Philly to play him against Washington,” NBC Sports’ JP Finlay wrote on his official X account.

Cam Skattebo Coming Off Career-Best Game

Skattebo is coming off a career-best game in a Week 7 overtime win over the Houston Texans and will have had 18 days off when he takes the field against the Commanders on Thursday night.

One week after he was benched and received no carries in a loss to the New Orleans Saints, Skattebo ran for 124 yards on 17 carries in the win over the Texans.