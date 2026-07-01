Giants Duo Could ‘Deeply Impact’ NFL With Injury Timelines

The New York Giants seem convinced that 2 keys to their offense — wide receiver Malik Nabers and running back Cam Skattebo — will bounce back from devastating injuries in 2025 to help pull them off the NFL’s scrapheap in 2026.

It will take much more convincing for the rest of the NFL to believe that, and Bleacher Report’s Brad Gagnon recently pointed out that Nabers and Skattebo coming back from their injuries — or more importantly, when they come back — could represent an NFL power shift and “deeply impact how the upcoming season plays out.”

Nabers, who set the franchise single-season record with 109 receptions in 2024, tore his ACL and meniscus after just 4 games in 2025.

Skattebo, a 2025 4th-round pick, was 1 of the NFL’s great early-season surprises as a rookie with 617 yards of total offense and 7 touchdowns before he suffered a gruesome, dislocated right ankle against the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 8.