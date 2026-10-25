Giants RB Cam Skattebo Facing NFL Punishment After Dirty Play

The NFL’s player safety initiatives also protect defensive players as well —you just don’t hear about it often.

Unless you’re New York Giants running back Cam Skattebo. Then you hear about it quite a bit.

For the second time in October, Skattebo is likely headed for an NFL fine for illegally using his helmet, with the latest incident coming when he was flagged for a personal foul in the first half of Sunday’s game against the Houston Texans.

On October 2, Skattebo was fined $7,073 for impermissible helmet use in a Week 3 win over the Tennessee Titans.

“Giants RB Cam Skattebo just absolutely obliterated Texans S M.J. Stewart — but was called for unnecessary roughness for lowering his helmet,” The 33rd Team’s Ari Meirov wrote on his official X account on Sunday. “This is not the NFL you grew up watching.”

Both Giants head coach John Harbaugh and Skattebo were incensed following the penalty flag, screaming at refs from the sideline.

“Cam Skattebo having a discussion with the ref during the timeout about the personal foul he was called for on the last drive,” The Athletic’s Dan Duggan wrote on X.

“A bunch of fines so far this season for ball carriers lowering their helmet, though we haven’t seen it flagged,” NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo wrote on X. “Giants RB Cam Skattebo hit with a 15-yard penalty for use of the helmet there.”

Cam Skattebo’s Penalty Sparks Instant Debate

Skattebo’s penalty sparked instant debate online.

“HARBAUGH FIRED UP ON THIS SKATTEBO FLAG: Do you think unnecessary toughness should’ve been called on Giants RB Cam Skattebo on this play?” NFL reporter Josina Anderson wrote on her official X account. “Should this be impermissible use of a helmet for running back trying to gain yards in the hole?”

“One of the stupidest flags I’ve ever seen there with Cam Skattebo called for unnecessary roughness for literally doing something RBs do several dozen times per game,” Big Blue Pod’s Dan Schneier wrote on X. “He literally just ran low. Feels like a ‘reputation”’flag and we see way too much of that in today’s game.”

Skattebo Back in Lineup After Week 6 Benching

Skattebo returned to the starting lineup in Week 7 against the Texans after he was benched for fumbling issues in the previous game, a Week 6 loss to the New Orleans Saints.

In the first five games, Skattebo fumbled four times, including an overtime fumble deep in Washington Commanders territory that cost the Giants a win in Week 5.

“Giants RB Cam Skattebo is expected to resume his role as the team’s lead back vs. the Texans,” NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport wrote on his official X account on Sunday morning.

“Cam Skattebo expected to resume lead back role in Week 7,” Underdog Sports wrote on its official X account on Sunday.