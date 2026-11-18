Most recently, the New York Giants suffered a deflating 24-21 loss against the Washington Commanders at MetLife Stadium on Thursday Night Football.

Despite the loss, Giants running back Cam Skattebo was able to put forth a second consecutive strong outing as he set a new career high with 122 scrimmage yards and a pair of touchdowns.

Skattebo has now totaled back-to-back games with over 120 scrimmage yards after previously having his role reduced due to a fumble against the Commanders during their earlier matchup.

While the Giants appeared interested in a trade for a running back this season, the team was unwilling to meet Indianapolis’ high asking price for superstar running back Jonathan Taylor. As a result, Skattebo should continue to handle lead-back duties the remainder of the season.

However, after the NFL’s Week 10 slate concluded, one Giants analyst questioned whether the Giants may have to rethink one of Skattebo’s famous antics.

New York Giants Running Back Cam Skattebo Put on Notice for Celebrations

On Sunday, the Detroit Lions lost star pass rusher Aidan Hutchinson to a season-ending injury after the pass rusher tore his ACL during his post-sack celebration.

Hutchinson’s injury has led some to wonder whether the New York Giants should think about asking running back Cam Skattebo to stop celebrating his touchdowns with a backflip. ESPN’s Adam Schefter said, “If you think that the Giants see that [Hutchinson injury] and don’t think of that, and don’t even mention it, I think that it would be naive to think that it wouldn’t come up there in their building.”

FanSided’s Thomas Kay wrote: “Skattebo’s antics have begun to influence his teammates as well. During Thursday night’s loss to the Commanders, both Malachi Fields and Darnell Mooney joined him in the touchdown celebration. Even the 315-pound Andrew Thomas nearly joined the fun before Mooney rushed over to stop him from jumping.

It’s no secret that Skattebo’s energy and personality are infectious to the rest of the team. It’s certainly good for team morale that they’re able to engage in these exciting celebrations.”

Cam Skattebo’s Celebrations

Kay noted that Skattebo has already been scrutinized for his backflips, as he wrote: “This past offseason, the 24-year-old received scrutiny from both NFL media and Giants’ brass for performing a semi-successful backflip at a Fanatics Fest event, just ten months removed from having ankle surgery that sidelined him during the 2025 season. When asked about it at training camp, Joe Schoen praised Skattebo’s work ethic while cautioning the running back to be more conscious of his health.”

Regarding the potential ramifications of an injury to Skattebo, Kay added: “Skattebo himself is no stranger to getting hurt. One could argue that if he wants to assume the unnecessary risk that comes with performing his signature backflips, then that’s his decision to make.

But in a team sport like football, every injury has a ripple effect. In their Week 9 game against the Eagles, which Skattebo missed with a hamstring injury, the rest of the team mustered just 80 yards on the ground. It’s safe to say that losing their starting running back for any more time would be a catastrophic blow to an already-beleaguered offense.”

This season, Skattebo has totaled 496 rushing yards on 4.3 yards per carry and four touchdowns.