New York Giants RB Cam Skattebo Reveals Injury After Texans Win

On Sunday, the New York Giants improved to 4-2-1 with an overtime win against the Houston Texans.

After not registering a carry during New York’s Week 6 loss against the New Orleans Saints, running back Cam Skattebo had the best rushing performance of his career in Week 7.

Against Houston, Skattebo registered 17 carries for 124 rushing yards and one touchdown. His 42-yard run in overtime was his longest carry of the season, and among the most important plays in New York’s victory.

Unfortunately, Skattebo went down toward the end of the play after apparently suffering an injury.

New York Giants Running Back Reveals Hamstring Injury After Texans Win

After the game, the NFL posted on its website: “Running back Cam Skattebo said after the game that he felt something in his hamstring on his 42-yard run in overtime. Skattebo added that he did not slide on purpose on the play, per ESPN.com.”

During the game, Giants beat reporter Art Stapleton posted on X: “Cam Skattebo just broke a long run in overtime and dropped at the 30-yard line. Looks like he may have pulled a hamstring.”

Additionally, Giants running back Tyrone Tracy also suffered a hamstring injury during the game. However, Tracy did return in the second half.

It was a strong effort from all of New York’s running backs as they combined for 180 rushing yards and three touchdowns.

Cam Skattebo’s Role

At 4-2-1, the New York Giants will remain atop the NFC East as they head to their bye week.

Regarding Skattebo’s role being increased after Week 6, FanSided’s Michael Haney said, “John Harbaugh ended Cam Skattebo’s punishment just in time.”

Haney wrote: “Cam Skattebo’s Week 6 benching was little more than a timeout. He regained the starting running back job this weekend, and McCarthy handed him the ball on New York’s first two offensive plays. Skattebo finished the game with 17 carries, 124 yards, and a touchdown.

Of course, his breakaway run in overtime was one of the most important plays of the game.

It ended up being a split backfield between Skatt and Tyrone Tracy Jr., who is ironically the other Giants running back with fumbling issues, for the first half. Skattebo took the majority of the work late in the game.”

New York will hope Skattebo’s hamstring injury is nothing serious. They will face off against the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 9. Philadelphia will be without quarterback Jalen Hurts, who will miss the remainder of the season.