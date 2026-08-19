New York Giants Bring Back 6-foot-5, 330-Pound Defensive Tackle

The New York Giants are bringing back a familiar face on the defensive front.

“The Giants claimed DT Ben Barten off waivers from the Jets,” ESPN’s Jordan Raanan wrote on his official X account on Wednesday. “He takes the spot of Daniel Faalele on the roster. Barten was cut by the Giants early in training camp.”

“The Giants claimed DL Ben Barten off waivers from the Jets,” NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo wrote on his official X account. “Short drive to his next gig.”

“Giants were awarded DT Ben Barten off waivers from the Jets per the transaction report,” Sports Illustrated’s Michelle Traina wrote on her official X account. “The Giants had previously waived Barten, who had landed with the Jets. So he’s back for the time being.”

Barten has size on his side — he’s 6-foot-5 and 330 pounds. The 4-time All-Academic Big Ten selection also started 24 consecutive games for Wisconsin over the last 2 seasons. As a senior in 2025, Barten had career highs of 24 tackles, 2.5 TFL, 1.0 sack, and 2 pass deflections.

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Giants Signed Barten as UDFA Following Draft

The Giants swooped Barten as an undrafted free agent in April but cut him loose on July 30 — just days into training camp.

From SB Nation’s pre-draft evaluation: “One issue is that (Barten) is a bit on the tall side for an interior lineman, and has short arms. He also lacks footspeed with a slow 40-yard dash and agility numbers at his pro day. He does display good strength and some lower body explosiveness though. He posted a 32.5-inch vertical at his pro day and his 33 bench press reps would have been good for second-best at the combine.”

Ben Barten’s Weight Fluctuated Before Camp

Barten’s weight has fluctuated wildly over the last year — he played at 303 pounds his senior season at Wisconsin, was listed at 316 pounds in the pre-draft process and weighted in at 330 pounds with the Jets.

“The only defensive role suitable for Barten at the next level is a pure nose tackle that can play early downs or in obvious run situations,” Sports Illustrated’s Brandon Olsen wrote. “Barten’s ability to legitimately impact the game on special teams, with multiple blocked kicks in his career, could be enough for a team to justify keeping him on the bottom of the roster.”