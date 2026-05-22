Giants Warned About ‘Concerning Development’ for John Harbaugh

John Harbaugh is supposed to have final say, but the head coach of the New York Giants will continue to share at least some of the authority over roster building with embattled general manager Joe Schoen, after the latter was surprisingly handed a contract extension, a move one observer calls a “concerning development” for Harbaugh.

Schoen’s multi-year deal was confirmed by the Giants on Thursday, May 21. The update was still fresh when Pat Leonard of the New York Daily News vented some frustration.

Leonard believes “This is like when Punxsutawney Phil sees his shadow. 5 (?) more years of winter Giants bury a Joe Schoen extension announcement right up against a Knicks Eastern Conference Final home game Concerning development for the start of the John Harbaugh Era. Comes only days after Schoen received a lukewarm reception including some boos at a fan Town Hall.”

This is like when Punxsutawney Phil sees his shadow. 5 (?) more years of winter Giants bury a Joe Schoen extension announcement right up against a Knicks Eastern Conference Final home game Concerning development for the start of the John Harbaugh Era. Comes only days after… https://t.co/4sazlPHfGU — Pat Leonard (@PLeonardNYDN) May 21, 2026

That’s a blunt, but hardly surprising take from a reporter who previously claimed Schoen was on the brink of being fired. The Giants had other ideas, despite Schoen presiding over a 23-46-1 record the last four seasons.

Plans for Schoen’s reprieve may have been shaped by how he worked with Harbaugh during the 2026 NFL draft. Specifically, the incumbent GM’s influence on a key pick.

Joe Schoen Rescued Career During 2026 Draft

Schoen’s quest to repair his reputation depended on him proving he could work effectively with Harbaugh. The power dynamic was always going to be crucial, particularly after reports the head coach would be the most important voice.

Fortunately for Schoen, he was able to earn Harbaugh’s respect, thanks to the existing scouting structure used by the Giants. Harbaugh was impressed enough to follow Schoen’s plan for the team’s top pick.

Taking versatile front-seven disruptor Arvell Reese off the board in the top five was a coup of sorts for Schoen. It also proves “Harbaugh sees a Giants future together with Schoen,” according to the New York Post’s Paul Schwartz, who views a new contract for Schoen as a “Huge vote of confidence from Harbaugh and Giants ownership.”

Schoen and John Harbaugh did not have a relationship before Harbaugh was hired as head coach.Clearly, Harbaugh sees a Giants future together with Schoen.Huge vote of confidence from Harbaugh and Giants ownership. https://t.co/wU8uTPfvhi — Paul Schwartz (@NYPost_Schwartz) May 21, 2026

Harbaugh warming to Schoen doesn’t need to be viewed as jeopardy for the new regime. Even though Schoen is still tied to the failures of the recent past.

Instead, the Giants can be credited for removing some uncertainty around Harbaugh.

Giants Move Can Be Good for John Harbaugh

Working under a lame duck general manager, even for just a year, wouldn’t be an ideal way for Harbaugh to start a critical era for Big Blue. Having to worry about who would lead the front office next year is mental space Harbs can’t afford to give up when he’s trying to reset expectations for a perennial losing team.

Things worked for Harbaugh with the Baltimore Ravens for the best part of two decades because of stability and continuity. Those are the traits the Giants are at least trying to foster by keeping the Harbaugh and Schoen partnership together for the foreseeable future.

It’s a gamble, but how successfully the headline duo play recruitment will not only determine how quickly these Giants become winners, but also how long they stay competitive.