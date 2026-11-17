The New York Giants have invested heavily in the front seven over the past several years. The franchise has had a top-five pick in three drafts since 2022. All three of them were used on linebackers or defensive ends.

Kayvon Thibodeaux was the No. 5 pick in 2022 and was very highly thought of coming out of Oregon. He’s had flashes of being a very good player and had 11.5 sacks in his second season, but he’s been inconsistent. He has also dealt with maturity issues.

Thibodeaux is in the midst of a contract year and doesn’t have a single sack this season. Though his stats aren’t impressive, he’s doing the dirty work well. NFL insider Jordan Schultz didn’t think the Giants would want to bring Thibodeaux back, but now he’s starting to believe the veteran has done enough to earn another contract in New York.

“I would have said no a month ago. I would have said no six weeks ago,” Schultz said on the “Valentine’s Views” podcast. “There is a real sentiment inside that building that Kayvon Thibodeaux has turned the corner. He’s turned the corner emotionally, maturity.”

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Brian Burns Has Helped With Thibodeaux’s Development

Thibodeaux has always been a very physically gifted player. He’s 6-foot-5, runs a 4.58 40-yard dash and is strong. What’s held him back is the mental side of football.

He’s now in his fifth year in the NFL and has had the chance to play with some very good veterans. Schultz credits Brian Burns for helping Thibodeaux develop into a more mature player.

“I think Brian Burns has helped him from the outside looking in, and I’ve asked people what does that mean when a guy turns his corner? Does that mean he’s playing better and there is a sense of that but there’s also just more of a sense of urgency,” Schultz said. “This was another really high pick. I think it was a top five pick and obviously has been someone that Giants fans have wanted more out of.

“You’re starting to see it now and I do believe for the first time over the last let’s call it year and a half, two years that there is a scenario in which Kayvon Thibodeaux is there, and I never would have thought that previously.”

Giants May Not Be Able to Afford Thibodeaux

The problem facing Thibodeaux is that the Giants might not be willing to give him a big contract. Burns is already making a ton of money, and eventually Abdul Carter is going to get paid.

Thibodeaux isn’t making enough big plays to justify a huge payday. Perhaps a shorter contract in the $10 to $15 million a year range could make sense for both sides. He may also want a fresh start somewhere there isn’t so much competition to get sacks.

Schultz thinks the Giants will have a hard time paying Thibodeaux

“It’s really hard to pay three different dudes [at] essentially the same position the same type of money,” Schultz said. “The Giants are not going to be able to pay three dudes $25-30 million dollars [at] essentially the same spot.”