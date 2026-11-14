NFL Drops Hammer With Costly Punishment Over New York Giants Game

On Thursday Night Football, the New York Giants fell to 5-3-1 with a 24-21 loss against the Washington Commanders at MetLife Stadium.

However, the NFL is still announcing ramifications from New York’s previous game, where the Giants ended a 13-year losing streak in Philadelphia.

A few days after New York’s loss against the Commanders, the NFL announced several punishments stemming from the Giants’ Week 9 win over the Philadelphia Eagles.

NFL Announces Punishments for Multiple Players for New York Giants vs. Eagles Game

Every year, the NFL and NFL Players Association agree on a set of game-related rules violations that may result in accountability measures. According to the NFL, the purpose of this is “to protect players from unnecessary risk and preserve competitive balance and game integrity.”

With two minutes remaining in the second quarter of New York’s game against the Eagles, the New York Giants stopped running back Saquon Barkley on fourth down. Despite not receiving a flag, the NFL fined Giants edge Kayvon Thibodeaux $11,941 for taunting after the play.

Thibodeaux was the only Giants player fined during the game. Meanwhile, three Philadelphia Eagles players were fined.

In the first quarter, Jeremiah Trotter and Andrew Mukuba were fined for unnecessary roughness. Trotter’s infraction occurred on the first play of the game, when he committed a tripping penalty for which he was fined $6,428. Mukuba was fined $9,041 for a hit on a defenseless player.

Additionally, in the third quarter, linebacker Zack Baun was fined $6,750 for illegal use of the helmet.

All of the players could choose to appeal. If they were to appeal, their case would be “heard by appeals officers and former NFL players, Derrick Brooks, Ramon Foster or Jordy Nelson, who are jointly appointed and paid by the NFL/NFLPA. The decisions made are final and binding.”

Giants’ Place in the NFC East

Regarding New York’s position in the NFC East after the loss, Giants Wire’s John Fennelly wrote: “The loss dropped the Giants to 5-3-1, but they’ve held on to first place in the NFC East for at least another week. Washington improved to 3-5-1 and is now third in the division. The win, however, gives them a head-to-head tiebreaker over the Giants.

The NFC East is still in the Giants’ hands. They lead the Commanders by two games and will at least lead Dallas by one game regardless of Sunday’s outcome.

The Cowboys, 4-5, are in second place and are hosting the 7-1 San Francisco 49ers this Sunday afternoon. A win would move them to 5-5, a major upset, as prediction sites show 72 percent of the public favoring San Francisco in this game. A Dallas loss would drop them to 4-6 but keep them in second place.”