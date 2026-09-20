Cowboys Player Punished for Actions vs Giants in Week 1

Last Sunday, the New York Giants kicked off their season with an impressive 28-20 win over the Dallas Cowboys in primetime.

Despite the final score being a one-possession game, New York appeared to be in control for a majority of the game. However, there was one instance in the second half where the Dallas Cowboys appeared to grab some momentum.

With five minutes remaining in the fourth quarter, Cowboys running back Javonte Williams caught a 14-yard touchdown pass to to make it a one-score game. However, prior to reaching the end zone, Williams committed a taunting penalty which then led to Dallas’ extra-point attempt being 15 yards farther, which kicker Brandon Aubrey then missed. The Giants quickly regained momentum and closed out a strong win.

Now, the NFL has announced a decision on Williams’ actions.

Dallas Cowboys Player Punished for Actions Against New York Giants

Every year, the NFL and NFL Players Association agree on a set of game-related rules violations that may result in accountability measures. According to the NFL, the purpose of this is “to protect players from unnecessary risk and preserve competitive balance and game integrity.”

Javonte Williams’ taunting resulted in the penalty on Sunday, and the NFL has now announced that the Cowboys running back has been fined $11,941 for his actions.

Williams could choose to appeal. If he were to appeal, his case would be “heard by appeals officers and former NFL players, Derrick Brooks, Ramon Foster or Jordy Nelson, who are jointly appointed and paid by the NFL/NFLPA. The decisions made are final and binding.” However, Williams’ infraction appeared pretty obvious, making an appeal unlikely.

Regarding what the NFL does with the money from the fine, it posted on its website: “The fines collected are donated to the Professional Athletes Foundation to support Legends in need and the NFL Foundation to further support the health, safety and wellness of athletes across all levels, including youth football and the communities that support the game.”

Additionally, Cowboys players DeMarvion Overshown and Donovan Ezeiruaku were also fined for unnecessary roughness against Giants players on Sunday. Meanwhile, no New York Giants player was fined during the game.

Giants vs Rams

Now, the New York Giants will look to put their Week 1 victory behind them and try to pull off another upset, this time against the Los Angeles Rams.

CBS Sports’ Garrett Podell seems to believe that will be the case, as he predicted the Giants would defeat the Rams on Monday Night Football. Podell wrote: “The Los Angeles Rams are a perfect 4-0 against the New York Giants and average 33.0 points per game against them under head coach Sean McVay. That record will drop to 4-1 after John Harbaugh’s Giants go into SoFi Stadium and leave with a “Monday Night Football” road win…

Dart will keep the good times rolling by throwing to Pro Bowl receiver Malik Nabers and tight end Isaiah Likely against a Rams defense without 2025 NFL Defensive Player of the Year Myles Garrett (Garrett is having knee surgery). That would give the Giants just their third 2-0 start to a season in the last 15 years, matching their 2016 and 2022 campaigns—their only playoff years in this span.”