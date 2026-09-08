Darius Slayton Linked to Reunion With Ex-Giants Teammate

On Monday, the New York Giants surprisingly released wide receiver Darius Slayton, who was New York’s longest-tenured player.

While the timing of the move was surprising due to the team’s season opener being on Sunday, Slayton leaving the team was not.

ESPN’s Giants reporter Jordan Rannan wrote: “He (Slayton) found himself out of favor with new coach John Harbaugh this summer after undergoing core muscle surgery in the spring. Slayton started the summer strong but never seemed to quite get his footing in the new offense with a new coaching staff.

The writing was on the wall when the Giants signed wide receiver Darnell Mooney in free agency. They later added Odell Beckham Jr. in the spring.”

Now, Slayton will search for a new NFL team and one insider has mentioned him reuniting with a former Giants quarterback.

Darius Slayton Linked to Indianapolis Colts After Giants Release

NEW: I'm told three teams have already reached out for preliminary discussions on WR Darius Slayton, per league source. Separate from those conversations, I would also monitor the #Colts as a potential early consideration, given Slayton's relationship with QB Daniel Jones. For… https://t.co/mbji0r9epR pic.twitter.com/AR88T5AUCt — JosinaAnderson (@JosinaAnderson) September 7, 2026

NFL insider Josina Anderson posted on X: “I’m told three teams have already reached out for preliminary discussions on WR Darius Slayton, per league source.

Separate from those conversations, I would also monitor the #Colts as a potential early consideration, given Slayton’s relationship with QB Daniel Jones.”

Anderson wrote: “I’m told Slayton, who spent the last seven seasons in New York after being selected in the 5th-round in the 2019 Draft, will take his time to weigh his options while letting the start of the season unfold. The goal is not just to contribute this season, but to really find a home where he can play for the foreseeable future…

The decision to release Slayton is somewhat stunning in the context of the recent commitment the franchise made after awarding him a 3-year/$36 million dollar contract in March of 2025. However, things have notably changed a lot since then with the organization under new leadership and vision with head coach John Harbaugh, the return of Odell Beckham Jr. and the improved health status of wide receiver Malik Nabers.”

During Daniel Jones’ best season in New York, when he led the team to the playoffs, Slayton was the Giants’ leading receiver. That season, Slayton totaled 724 receiving yards and two touchdowns.

Darius Slayton’s Giants Tenure

Regarding Slayton’s tenure with the Giants, Rannan wrote: “Slayton’s career with the Giants had its fair share of ups and downs. He struggled catching the ball during rookie minicamp but quickly found his way onto the field. The Auburn product had 740 yards and a career-best eight touchdowns his rookie season.

He was the Giants’ leading receiver on four occasions (2019, 2020, 2022 and 2023). But he also struggled with drops and inconsistencies, making him a constant target for fans’ disgust.

Slayton has 26 drops since entering the league in 2019, tied for 12th most among wide receivers.”

After his release, Slayton posted on X: “Grateful for my time in NY. 7 years a Giant nothing but love for one of the most prestigious organizations in the NFL. Excited to see what’s next 🙏🏾”

Prior to his release, Raanan reported that the New York Giants held conversations about potentially moving him via trade; however, that did not materialize.