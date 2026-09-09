Ex-Giants $36 Million Talent Tabbed to Join NFC Contender

There are only a few days remaining before the New York Giants face off against the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday Night Football.

Despite this, the Giants were still making roster moves this week as they announced a couple of extensions, an addition and the release of New York’s longest-tenured player.

However, None of those moves appear to have an impact on Week 1, but the release of one player could lead to him making an impact on a different team this season. Now, the recently released Darius Slayton has been viewed as a possibility for the San Francisco 49ers.

Former New York Giants Wide Receiver Could Join 49ers

CBS Sports’ Bryan DeArdo listed some potential landing spots for former New York Giants wide receiver Darius Slayton. DeArdo wrote: “The 49ers signed Buccaneers legend Mike Evans and re-signed Deebo Samuel after losing Jauan Jennings to the Vikings in free agency and amid the continuous absence of Brandon Aiyuk, who appears to have played his final down with San Francisco, if not in the NFL.

San Francisco could still use some reinforcements at the position after former first-round pick Ricky Pearsall was placed on season-ending injured reserve with a knee injury. Slayton would give the 49ers much-needed depth while complementing the rest of the team’s skill players.”

Regarding how the former Giants wide receiver would fit in San Francisco, Niners Wire’s Kyle Madson wrote: “Bolstering the receiving corps should be a priority for the 49ers throughout the season since Mike Evans’ health is uncertain and it’s unclear just how impactful players like Deebo Samuel and Demarcus Robinson can be in expanded roles. De’Zhaun Stribling is unproven in the regular season, as are Jacob Cowing and Jordan Watkins. If the 49ers deal with any injury problems in their receiving corps it could derail their passing game.

Slayton, 29, would add much-needed depth and perhaps an upgrade over Robinson and Samuel in the 49ers’ receiving corps. The seven-year veteran caught 296 passes for 4,435 yards and 22 touchdowns in 106 games with the Giants. And his consistency across those seven seasons was remarkable.”

New York Giants Wide Receivers

ESPN’s Jordan Raanan wrote of the decision to release Slayton: “The writing was on the wall when the Giants signed wide receiver Darnell Mooney in free agency. They later added Odell Beckham Jr. in the spring.

Harbaugh has said the intention is for Beckham to play. He will be part of the “rotation” and in sub packages. With Malik Nabers eyeing a Week 1 return from his knee injury suffered last season, rookie Malachi Fields impressing and Mooney and Beckham ahead of him on the depth chart, Slayton was left in limbo over the past week.”

Perhaps Beckham Jr. surprisingly earning a roster spot was the final nail in the coffin of Slayton. Fortunately for Slayton, it appears he will have options to join a new team in 2026. Meanwhile, the Giants will likely bring back wide receiver Braxton Berrios, who is currently on the practice squad.