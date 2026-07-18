Young Giants Defensive Duo Lands on NFL’s ‘All-Breakout Team’

The New York Giants were, hands down, the NFL’s worst team against the run in 2025.

If that turns around in 2026, it will almost certainly be because of a pair of young players, edge rusher Abdul Carter and defensive tackle Darius Alexander, answering the call to arms.

NFL.com’s Bucky Brooks thinks that’s in the cards, and put both Carter and Alexander on his “All-Breakout Team” headed into 2026.

If that happens, it might trigger a nice run for the lowly Giants with both players headed into their 2nd NFL seasons.

Abdul Carter’s Rookie Season: Not Fun For Anybody!

Twice, as a rookie, Carter was benched for off-field issues.

The Giants benched Carter for the opening series after he slept through a walk-through practice before a Week 11 loss to the Green Bay Packers, then he was benched for the entire 1st quarter of a Week 13 loss to the New England Patriots after he missed a team meeting.

Carter finished with 4.0 sacks in 17 games, although 3.5 sacks came over the final 5 games of the regular season.

“The third overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft was expected to take the league by storm as a freakishly athletic pass rusher with disruptive skills,” Brooks wrote. “While Next Gen Stats credited Carter with 72 QB pressures — including a league-best 48 quick pressures (occurring in under 2.5 seconds) — his sack production was underwhelming, with just four on the season. I expect him to get home more often in 2026 … Carter should see his numbers explode in Year 2 with plenty of one-on-one opportunities.”

‘Huge Opportunity’ for Darius Alexander in Year 2

The New York Giants and new head coach John Harbaugh moved quickly to get rid of longtime NFL All-Pro defensive tackle Dexter Lawrence after Harbaugh was hired in January, trading him to the Cincinnati Bengals in exchange for a 2026 1st-round pick they used on offensive tackle Francis Mauigoa.

The plan to make up for Lawrence’s plus-sized absence took a huge blow when interior defensive lineman Roy Robertson-Harris, a 17-game starter in 2025, tore his Achilles tendon during the offseason.

That means the opportunity of a lifetime for Alexander, who can establish himself as 1 of the centerpieces on a young defense for the Giants after the 6-foot-4, 310-pound former Toledo star flashed his potential as a rookie.

In 16 games with 2 starts, Alexander had 20 tackles, 3.5 sacks, 4 TFL, 6 QB hits and 1 pass deflection. The Giants selected Alexander in the 3rd round (No. 65 overall) of the 2025 NFL Draft after he was a 2-time All-MAC selection.

“New York’s trade of decorated defensive tackle Dexter Lawrence to Cincinnati creates a huge opportunity for Alexander to flex his muscles as a disruptive force between the tackles,” Brooks wrote. “The 2025 third-round pick not only has a clear path to a starting role, but Roy Robertson-Harris’ season-ending injury will lead to more playmaking opportunities for the youngster on a sack-obsessed front line. After notching three sacks and three tackles for loss over his final six games in 2025, the 6-4, 310-pounder is primed for a breakout season as a key piece of the Giants’ rejiggered defensive puzzle.”