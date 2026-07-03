The New York Giants didn’t have to think twice about pulling the trigger on a trade that sent NFL All-Pro defensive tackle Dexter Lawrence to the Cincinnati Bengals in exchange for Cincinnati’s 2026 1st-round pick.

The Giants promptly used the pick on vaunted Miami offensive tackle Francis Mauigoa at No. 10 overall after ushering Lawrence out the door and to a team where, according to Bleacher Report’s Kristopher Knox, he’s become 1 of the NFL’s veteran additions fans “can’t wait” to see with their new team in 2026.

Lawrence has spent the majority of his career being called 1 of the NFL’s best players on 1 of its worst teams — something he can change the narrative on in Cincinnati with a star quarterback in Joe Burrow and star wide receivers in Ja’Marr Chase and Tee Higgins.

“Adding Lawrence was costly, but it will give Cincinnati a difference-making defender who can lead by example,” Knox wrote on July 2. ” … Lawrence should help the defense, which ranked 31st overall last season, to gain some valuable confidence over the summer. If Lawrence can help Cincinnati’s defense be even average in the regular season, the Bengals will have a real chance to return to the playoffs for the first time since 2022.” Gold Standard for NFL Defensive Tackles