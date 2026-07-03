Former Giants All-Pro Singled Out as ‘Difference-Maker’ in AFC

The New York Giants didn’t have to think twice about pulling the trigger on a trade that sent NFL All-Pro defensive tackle Dexter Lawrence to the Cincinnati Bengals in exchange for Cincinnati’s 2026 1st-round pick.
The Giants promptly used the pick on vaunted Miami offensive tackle Francis Mauigoa at No. 10 overall after ushering Lawrence out the door and to a team where, according to Bleacher Report’s Kristopher Knox, he’s become 1 of the NFL’s veteran additions fans “can’t wait” to see with their new team in 2026.
Lawrence has spent the majority of his career being called 1 of the NFL’s best players on 1 of its worst teams — something he can change the narrative on in Cincinnati with a star quarterback in Joe Burrow and star wide receivers in Ja’Marr Chase and Tee Higgins.
“Adding Lawrence was costly, but it will give Cincinnati a difference-making defender who can lead by example,” Knox wrote on July 2. ” … Lawrence should help the defense, which ranked 31st overall last season, to gain some valuable confidence over the summer. If Lawrence can help Cincinnati’s defense be even average in the regular season, the Bengals will have a real chance to return to the playoffs for the first time since 2022.”
Gold Standard for NFL Defensive Tackles
When Los Angeles Rams superstar and future Pro Football Hall of Famer Aaron Donald retired following the 2023 season, Lawrence became the standard for NFL interior defensive linemen.
Lawrence, 28 years old, was rated No. 1 at the position in a poll of NFL executives, coaches, and scouts before the 2025 season.
Until 2026, he played his entire career with the Giants after they selected him in the 1st round (No. 17 overall) of the 2019 NFL draft out of Clemson. In 7 NFL seasons, he’s a 2-time NFL All-Pro and 3-time Pro Bowler.
“Dominating the run was always on the agenda for Lawrence,” ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler wrote in July 2025. “He has the balance, power, flexibility, footwork and acumen to post big sack numbers. In the past, the knock on Lawrence was that he missed too many near-sacks. No longer. Lawrence racked up quarterback takedowns while facing a 74.5% double-team rate, higher than any other interior lineman. The Giants saw him improve his ability to transition off blocks, be great on the move and finish takedowns.”
Lawrence has 2 years remaining on the 4-year, $87.5 million contract extension he signed in May 2023 and will have approximately $112.2 million in career earnings after his current deal runs out.
Several AFC North Teams Chasing Lawrence
It’s safe to assume that if the Bengals were willing to give up the No. 10 overall pick for Lawrence, there were many more offers on the table for the 6-foot-4, 350-pound behemoth.
One other team that seemed like it was almost certainly in the hunt for Lawrence was another AFC North squad in the Baltimore Ravens, who will now have the unenviable task of trying to block Lawrence twice this season.
It’s hard to envision a scenario in which Lawrence doesn’t completely dismantle the Ravens’ interior offensive line as it’s currently constructed.
It’s also been funny to hear media reactions to pictures of Lawrence at Bengals’ minicamp, where his girth led many who haven’t had the joy of watching Lawrence regularly play over the last 6 years to accuse him of being out of shape.
To be clear — Lawrence has always been this big. Any reaction to his shape or size is funny because, well, it says right there on the roster his height and weight.
Lawrence is a big, bad man. Just how big and how bad is what many AFC teams are about to find out for the 1st time.
Former Giants All-Pro Singled Out as ‘Difference-Maker’ in AFC