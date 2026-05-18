NY Giants Predicted to Cut Former First-Round Pick

The 2025 season was another disappointing year for the New York Giants. The Giants finished the campaign with an ugly 4-13 record and at the bottom of the NFC East standings. With this, they will be hoping for more success this upcoming season.

However, given how this past season went, it would not be surprising if the Giants continue to make changes to their roster before the upcoming campaign. It is clear that the Giants’ roster is in need of some more upgrades.

Yet, with the middle of May here, one of the Giants’ first-round picks has been named as a potential roster cut candidate to watch with the summer almost here.

New York Giants Predicted to Cut Former First-Round Pick Deonte Banks

In a recent article for Bleacher Report, Moe Moton looked at one player from each team in the NFL who could end up being cut during this offseason. When it came to the Giants, Moton named cornerback Deonte Banks as the team’s top roster cut candidate to watch.

“Nonetheless, Banks is 25 with some upside. He may need a change of scenery after losing a starting job on the perimeter last offseason. Because of his struggles, the Giants are unlikely to receive premium draft capital if they trade him. Under a new coaching staff, Big Blue is more likely to release Banks in the summer,” Moton wrote.

If the Giants cut Banks, it would certainly be a notable roster move. This is because Banks is a former first-round pick, as he was selected 24th overall by the Giants during the 2023 NFL draft. As a result of this, it would be a significant decision if the Giants decided to move on from the 6-foot-2 cornerback.

Yet, when noting that Banks has had trouble breaking out and may no longer be a fit on the Giants’ roster, it would be understandable if they decided to part ways with him. It is fair to argue that he would benefit from receiving a fresh start, and he could receive some interest around the league if he hits the market due to his former first-round pick status and young age.

In 16 games during this past season with the Giants, Banks recorded 31 combined tackles. He also recorded 622 kickoff return yards on 19 attempts, which means he averaged 32.7 yards per return. This included him having a 95-yard kick return touchdown against the Las Vegas Raiders this past season.

Giants’ Banks Will Be a Player To Watch This Season

Whether Banks ends up staying with the Giants or being cut and signing with another team, he will be a player to keep an eye on this season. With Banks now entering his fourth NFL season, he will be looking to put together a stronger year and prove that he can be an impactful cornerback in the NFL.

In 45 career NFL games so far over three seasons with the Giants, Banks has recorded two interceptions and 147 combined tackles. It will be interesting to see if he can take a step forward in his development next season, whether he is on the Giants or not.