Ex-Giants Star Generating NFL Defensive Player of the Year Buzz

The New York Giants might learn a hard lesson about trading away superstar players soon enough — that’s how well Cincinnati Bengals defensive tackle Dexter Lawrence has been playing to start the season.

ESPN’s Benjamin Solak put some NFL Defensive Player of the Year Buzz on Lawrence’s name after his 1st 2 games with the Bengals and after the Giants sent him packing to the AFC North in exchange for a 2026 1st-round pick this offseason.

That’s all because the Bengals are off to a 2-0 start, and their defense looks totally revamped with Lawrence in the middle of things and leading the way.

“I might think … we should all band together and vote Dexter Lawrence II for Defensive Player of the Year, no matter his stat sheet,” Solak wrote on September 22. “The highlight reel of Lawrence’s run-stuffs against the Texans is an absolute sight to see. It’s better than the Bengals could have dreamed of. Jonathan Allen is also feasting as a pass rusher next to Lawrence. It’s exactly what the Bengals were paying for when they traded the 2026 10th pick to the Giants for Lawrence. The Bengals’ offense hasn’t been gangbusters through two weeks, but the defense is winning games. Give him the trophy.”

Giants Cut Bait With Dexter Lawrence Too Soon

After signing a 1-year, $28 million contract extension with the Bengals, Lawrence was also the star of training camp and seems to have regained the form that made him 1 of the NFL’s dominant defensive players during his 7 seasons with the Giants, who thought his best years were already behind him.

Maybe not.

“(Lawrence) has been the best player in camp,” Locked on Bengals podcast host Joe Goldberry said on August 10 “He has been absolutely DESTROYING them. … He really looks like he’s back to the 2022/2023 dominant player.”

The Bengals’ offensive line — already a suspect unit — was also exposed by Lawrence. In retrospect, if they’re playing better, that’s probably a big reason why.

“Dexter Lawrence is TERRORIZING Bengals camp,” Goldberry wrote on his official X account. “I put together the flashes captured by local media into one video.”

“This may sound crazy, but I think Dexter Lawrence has been even better than I expected,” Bengals reporter James Rapien wrote on his official X account. “And my expectations for him were SKY HIGH.”

Giants Seemed Quick to Pull Trigger on Trade

The Giants promptly used the pick obtained from the Bengals on vaunted Miami offensive tackle Francis Mauigoa at No. 10 overall after ushering Lawrence out the door and to a team where, according to Bleacher Report’s Kristopher Knox, he became 1 of the NFL’s veteran additions fans “can’t wait” to see with their new team in 2026.

Lawrence has spent the majority of his career being called 1 of the NFL’s best players on 1 of its worst teams — something he can change the narrative on in Cincinnati with a star quarterback in Joe Burrow and star wide receivers in Ja’Marr Chase and Tee Higgins.

“Adding Lawrence was costly, but it will give Cincinnati a difference-making defender who can lead by example,” Knox wrote on July 2. ” … Lawrence should help the defense, which ranked 31st overall last season, to gain some valuable confidence over the summer. If Lawrence can help Cincinnati’s defense be even average in the regular season, the Bengals will have a real chance to return to the playoffs for the first time since 2022.”