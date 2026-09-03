Ex-Giants Draft Busts Land Workouts With Raiders

Two former New York Giants draft busts are getting a look from 1 of the NFL’s worst teams, including 2023 1st-round pick Evan Neal and 2021 2nd-round pick Azeez Ojulari.

The Raiders worked out a bunch of players today, including: G Evan Neal, DE BJ Ozulari, DE Azeez Ojulari, WR Marquez Valdes-Scantling,” The 33rd Team’s Ari Meirov wrote on his official X account on Thursday.

“Raiders held tryouts for the following players, including veteran WR Marquez Valdes-Scantling and OL Evan Neal,” ESPN’s Ryan McFadden wrote on his official X account on Thursday.

Evan Neal 1 of Giants’ All-Time Draft Busts

Neal’s time with the Giants came to an end as 1 of the most disappointing 1st-round picks in franchise history when the former No. 7 overall pick was released on Sunday.

“Giants have released OL Evan Neal, per source,” USA Today Giants reporter Evan Neal wrote on his official X account on Sunday.

“The Giants are releasing 2022 first-round pick G Evan Neal, per source,” ESPN’s Jordan Raanan wrote on his official X account. “Had a clean slate but spent most of summer with third-team … final tally on Evan Neal’s Giants career: 29 games (27 starts). Started as tackle, moved to guard. Never actually played a game at guard. Enters the rarified air draft bust category with Cedric Jones, Joe Don Looney and Kadarius Toney.”

Azeez Ojulari Looking for 3rd Team in 2 Seasons

Ojulari, 6-foot-3 and 240 pounds, played 4 seasons for the Giants. He played for the Philadelphia Eagles on a 1-year, $4 million contract in 202.

There was a point where Ojulari seemed on a path to possibly landing his own massive payday before injuries took their toll.

Ojulari played in 17 games as a rookie with 13 starts and 8.0 sacks — the only season of his pro career he played every game. Since then, he’s been a study in unavailability, missing 22 games over the next 3 seasons, although Ojulari has 22.0 career sacks and 37 QB hits in 46 career games.