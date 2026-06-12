Giants Reporter Offers Honest Take on Team’s Chances Without key Player

There is optimism for the New York Giants this season with John Harbaugh and in Year 2 of the Jaxson Dart era at quarterback.

But Dan Duggan reminded fans to pump the brakes until New York gets Malik Nabers back.

The Athletic beat reporter offered a sobering outlook of the Giants wide receivers room without the 2024 first-round pick, who continues to recover from multiple knee injuries sustained during the 2025 season.

Nabers is, of course, New York’s No. 1 receiver, which it chose him to be with the No. 5 selection two years ago. He led the Giants in yards per game (67.8) in 2025 despite playing in three-plus games after tearing his ACL in Week 4 against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Dan Duggan: Malik Nabers’ Return is ‘Critical’ to Giants Receivers Room

The Giants have a lot of experienced spare parts in their wideouts room. But Duggan reminded fans that they are more of a hodgepodge rather than a good group if Nabers is unhealthy.

“Nabers’ return is critical because the wide receiver room is full of parts that could complement him but is uninspiring in his absence,” Duggan wrote. “The Giants were celebrated for patching together the receiver room with budget signings after Wan’Dale Robinson signed a four-year, $70 million contract with the Tennessee Titans.

“But there was an element of getting what you pay for after watching the Nabers-less passing offense this spring.”

The Giants signed Darnell Mooney and Calvin Austin III to cheap one-year deals, and scraped the bargain basement aisle for veteran-minimum deals for Braxton Berrios, JuJu Smith-Schuster and Odell Beckham Jr.

Yet, Mooney and Austin look more like Nos. 3 and 4 receivers, and there are no guarantees any of Berrios, Smith-Schuster and Beckham will be back.

“[Mooney] was available at that price because he has failed to top 500 yards receiving in three of the past four seasons,” Duggan wrote. “Mooney looked like a role player this spring, not someone poised to replicate his 992 yards from 2024.

“Calvin Austin III was another cheap signing (one year, $1.5 million) after averaging only 366.7 yards receiving in his first three seasons,” Duggan continued. “There was a time when signing Odell Beckham Jr., JuJu Smith-Schuster and Braxton Berrios would have moved the needle, but there’s a reason all three were available for minimum contracts with no guaranteed money in June.”

There is Angst About Malik Nabers’ Knee Recovery

The Giants spoke optimistically about Nabers returning from his devastating knee injury. But talk can be cheap, and Duggan admitted angst watching Nabers’ lone public appearance of the offseason.

“Nabers did his rehab work this spring inside the Giants’ facility out of the view of reporters,” Duggan reported. “His only public appearance came at Brian Burns’ celebrity softball game on May 30. It was encouraging that Nabers participated in the game, but discouraging to see how much he favored his knee.”

Between Nabers and Darius Slayton [sports hernia], the Giants were without 105 receiving yards per game during offseason workouts. Obviously, June practices are far less important than those in August and September, but Duggan was clearly unimpressed while watching the Giants offense without Nabers.

“The Giants only need one or two of the new receivers to deliver if Nabers is healthy and Slayton bounces back,” Duggan wrote. “But watching the offense without Nabers this spring was a reminder of his value.”