Giants Aiming to Steal Veteran DT from Commanders in Free Agency

The New York Giants have been one of the more active teams in the NFL this offseason, and they have refused to slow down in the wake of the 2026 NFL Draft. The Giants are still scouring the free agent market for players who could come in and immediately help them out next season, and they appear to have their sights set on stealing a player from one of their division rivals.

The construction of N.Y.’s defensive line has been the subject of much discussion, as the front office traded defensive tackle Dexter Lawrence to the Cincinnati Bengals before using the No. 5 pick in the 2026 draft to select Arvell Reese, adding to their treasure chest of edge rushers. The Giants are intent on making sure Lawrence’s departure doesn’t hit them too hard, which has led them to take a closer look at former Washington Commanders defensive tackle Eddie Goldman.

Giants Host Eddie Goldman on Free Agent Visit

Goldman broke into the pros back in 2015 as a second-round pick with the Chicago Bears, and he played an important role for them for the first five seasons of his career. In 2020, Goldman opted to sit out the season due to concerns about the COVID-19 pandemic, but when he returned for the 2021 season, he struggled to make the same impact as he did earlier in his career.

In the ensuing offseason, Goldman abruptly retired, and he spent the next two years out of the NFL. When the 2024 campaign rolled around, though, Goldman opted to return to the league, signing with the Atlanta Falcons. After one year with them, he found his way to the Commanders, where he appeared in 13 games, six of which were starts.

Goldman finished the year with just 26 tackles and no sacks, and yet, while he isn’t as productive as he once was, he can draw the attention of multiple offensive linemen and eat up rushing lanes at the center of the defensive line. New York has already signed DJ Reader to come in and help replace Lawrence, but it has also reportedly decided to take a look at Goldman.

“Veteran DT Eddie Goldman, who played last year for the Commanders, worked out for the Giants today, source said. The 32-year-old started six games in 2025,” Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reported in a post on X.

Should the Giants Sign Eddie Goldman?

The Giants have a ton of depth at the edge positions along their defensive line, but they are understandably weaker up the middle without Lawrence. Reader has been more productive in recent seasons than Goldman, but even if he plays at a high level, the depth behind him isn’t all that encouraging.

Considering the makeup of New York’s depth chart, it doesn’t hurt to see what Goldman has left in the tank. If he looked good in his workout, it could make sense for the front office to take a flier on him and see if he can stick with the team through training camp. Nothing is guaranteed when it comes to Goldman and the Giants, but it will be worth keeping tabs on his status to see if he ends up officially latching on with the team.