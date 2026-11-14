Giants Could Have ‘Elevated’ Offense With Trade for $36 Million RB

The New York Giants talked a big game before the NFL trade deadline, but in the end … they did nothing.

That inaction could be their undoing this season after they tried and whiffed on several big-time playmakers, including Tennessee Titans All-Pro defensive tackle Jeffery Simmons and Indianapolis Colts All-Pro running back Jonathan Taylor.

The Athletic’s Saad Youssuf put the Giants trading for a different running back — specifically Titans star Tony Pollard — at the top of his list of trades that should have happened before the November 10 deadline.

Giants Fresh Off Brutal Loss to Commanders

The Giants are 5-3-1 and lead the NFC East, but they are coming off a disheartening 24-21 home loss to the Washington Commanders, in which they led in the fourth quarter but seemed to lack an identity on offense with the game on the line.

“The Tennessee Titans were clearly in sell mode, shipping off stud defensive tackle Jeffery Simmons and safety Amani Hooker,” Youssuf wrote. “You could make the case that Pollard was Tennessee’s most obvious trade candidate. There were a handful of teams in the market for a running back, and the asking price for Jonathan Taylor was apparently more than any team was willing to pay. Pollard has been playing some of his best ball in recent weeks, is on an expiring contract and will turn 30 next year. The Giants, currently leading the NFC East, got Cam Skattebo back this week, but his playing style lends to a higher probability of injury, and backup Tyrone Tracy is expected to miss several more weeks with a hamstring injury. A backfield duo of Pollard and Skattebo, or even Pollard as the lead back, could have elevated the run game and opened things up for quarterback J.J. McCarthy.”

Pollard’s Quiet Domination for Multiple Teams

Pollard has quietly been one of the NFL’s most effective running backs in recent years and is on pace to rush for over 1,000 yards for the fifth consecutive season in 2026, with 595 rushing yards and 6 touchdowns through 8 games.

He’s also in the final season of a 3-year, $21.75 million contract that will bring his career earnings to approximately $36 million.

The Giants reportedly offered the Colts a 2nd-round pick and a 5th-round pick in exchange for Taylor but later pulled the offer.

The Athletic’s Daniel Popper calling the Giants the “Best Trade Fit” for Pollard just one week before the deadline.

“Pollard, who signed with the Titans in free agency in 2024, is on an expiring contract,” Popper wrote on November 3. “He has looked like a very motivated player over the past two weeks. Pollard rushed for 129 yards and three touchdowns against the Browns in Week 7. He followed that up 117 yards and two touchdowns against the Bengals in Week 8. Over that two-game span, Pollard was second among all running backs in scrimmage yards, trailing only the Lions‘ Jahmyr Gibbs. He’s emerged as a viable option for a RB-needy team that does not want to offer the draft capital necessary for Jonathan Taylor.”