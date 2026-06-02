Giants Legend Raves Over Odell Beckham Jr. Signing

A little over a month out from the start of training camp, the New York Giants have brought in reinforcements for their injured offense. Upon reuniting with a familiar face, one franchise legend took to social media to give his seal of approval.

On June 1st, the Giants announced a flurry of wide receiver signings. Among those inked to a deal was Odell Beckham, whom New York drafted in the first round back in 2014. This move ends weeks-long speculation after the team brought him in for a private workout back in April.

Following the news that Beckham will once again be suiting up for the Giants, Eli Manning was one of many talking heads in the football world to react to the signing. He is excited to see the veteran wideout be deployed alongside up-and-coming QB Jaxson Dart.

Manning knows how special of a talent Beckham is firsthand, as the two were teammates during the latter’s first stint with the franchise in the mid-to-late 2010’s. The 33-year-old will take the field for his former team after an extended period away from the game, last playing for the Miami Dolphins back in 2024.

Odell Beckham Jr.’s Return to Giants Will Look Slightly Different

While many are excited to see Beckham back with the Giants, things are not going to be how they once were. Now in the later stages of his career, the 33-year-old likely won’t be taking the football world by storm with jaw-dropping catches. Instead, he’ll be looking to provide a boost alongside the likes of Malik Nabers, Darius Slayton, and rookie Malachi Fields.

Level of play isn’t the only thing that will look different in Beckham’s return to New York. Though things could change, it looks as though he’ll be donning a different jersey number as well. On Monday, Beckham was spotted wearing No. 3, as his iconic No. 13 is currently being worn by Jalin Hyatt. If Beckham keeps this, he’ll be sharing a number with promising Giants prospect Abdul Carter.

Swapping numbers is a rather common practice among athletes, as long as the two are able to agree to proper terms. Only time will tell if Hyatt decides to give up No. 13 for his new teammate amid his return to the Giants.

Odell Beckham Speaks on Mindset Heading Into Second Run With the Giants

When the discourse went on about the Giants signing Beckham this offseason, his messy departure the first time around was a key factor brought up. The veteran WR doesn’t deny his regrets about how things unfolded, but is using it as a source of motivation in his second run with the franchise.

While speaking with Brandon London, Beckham opened up on his thoughts on the Giants following his extended time away.

“Just being able to spend that time away,” Beckham said. “Just made me realize some things. I left some things unfinished.”

Now that he’s secured a deal with New York, Beckham has an opportunity to right the ship and change the ending of his story with the Giants.