Giants Get Encouraging Injury News Before Titans Game

Perhaps the worst fate an NFL team can suffer early in the season is losing its starting quarterback for the year. Unfortunately, that is exactly what has happened with the New York Giants.

After making only two starts, the Giants will be without second-year quarterback Jaxson Dart after he underwent surgery following a knee injury during the team’s Week 2 loss against the Los Angeles Rams.

However, the season rolls on and the Giants will now rely on former first-overall pick Jameis Winston to lead the team. Unfortunately, the team’s bad injury luck did not stop with Dart against the Rams. Now, the team has received some much-needed good injury news ahead of its Week 3 matchup against the Tennessee Titans.

New York Giants Injury News

The Athletic’s Dan Duggan posted on X: “Hey, good Giants injury news! LT Andrew Thomas (groin) was back at practice. Promising sign for his availability for Sunday.

OLB Brian Burns (ankle) was on the side with a trainer. Good sign big-picture but not expecting him to be ready for Sunday.

CB Deonte Banks (calf) and S Tyler Nubin (calf) were both on the side with a trainer at the start of practice. They joined indy drills after, but seems like both are up in the air for Sunday.”

While it appears that Burns will miss Sunday’s game, it is definitely a positive sign that he returned to the practice field. That will most likely result in his absence not being an extended one.

Meanwhile, getting Andrew Thomas for Sunday’s game should provide the team’s offensive line a big boost. His return to practice was especially encouraging considering he missed Thursday’s practice after being a limited participant in Wednesday’s practice. Regarding Thomas’ injury, Giants on SI’s Patricia Traina wrote: “Thomas is the Giants best offensive lineman, and although Marcus Mbow has shown himself capable of stepping in at left tackle for Thomas when needed, it’s still a cause for concern for a Giants offense that is trying to pick up the pieces after losing Dart.”

Giants vs. Titans

With Brian Burns likely missing New York’s Week 3 game, Giants Wire’s Kevin Hickey listed 2025 first-round pick Abdul Carter as one of the key players on Sunday. Hickey wrote of Carter’s matchup against Titans tackle J.C. Latham: “Though he won’t need surgery, the Giants are expected to be without star edge rusher Brian Burns after he suffered an ankle injury in the Week 2 loss against the Rams. That means Carter will have to step up into a bigger role as the team’s premier source of pressure from the edge. He has five pressures across two games, according to PFF.

Meanwhile, Carter will be lining up plenty of times across from Latham, who is in his third season after being selected with the No. 7 overall pick in the 2024 NFL draft. Latham has allowed just three total pressures on the season, according to PFF, giving Carter a stiff challenge on Sunday.”

The second-year player notched his first sack of the season in the loss against the Rams.