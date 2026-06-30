ESPN Analyst Offers Promising Grade for Giants Offseason

Fans of the New York Giants are understandably excited about the upcoming season, and objective national NFL reporters like Seth Walder agree.

Walder gave the Giants‘ offseason a positive grade of B+ in his grading of all 32 teams that was released on ESPN.com on Tuesday.

The Giants were tied for the fourth-best grade from Walder, and they were one of five teams to get a B+ grade. Walder especially liked their hiring of coach John Harbaugh, the former Baltimore Ravens coach who brings both credibility and accountability the organization has been lacking.

Seth Walder: Trading Dexter Lawrence, Hiring John Harbaugh Were the Giants’ Best Moves

The Giants made a slew of moves this offseason. But Walder singled out the hiring of Harbaugh as the biggest.

“Nothing was more significant that the Giants successfully landing Harbaugh,” Walder wrote. “He should be a stabilizing force given his long track record of success in Baltimore, and he rightfully gives fans hope in the franchise’s new direction.”

Giants fans may have lamented general manager Joe Schoen’s decision to trade All-Pro Dexter Lawrence to the Cincinnati Bengals back in April. But Walder was fond of that move as well.

“The biggest decision the Giants made was to trade Lawrence to the Bengals for the No. 10 pick,” Walder wrote. “As much as I — and probably the Giants! — like Lawrence as a player, he was coming off a down season, and the value of the No. 10 pick was simply a much better return than the veteran defensive tackle is likely worth.

“Thanks to that trade, the Giants had two top-10 picks in the draft.”

The Giants, of course, targeted their team’s physicality by selecting Arvell Reese and Francis Mauigoa with Nos. 5 and 10. Walder credited those picks.

“Those two young players can be the foundation of the Giants’ new core if they play well,” he wrote.

Walder noted the Giants’ success at surrounding talent around second-year quarterback Jaxson Dart. Yet, he also referenced the fact Dart holds the key to their future.

“Nothing will affect the Giants’ win total in the short term more than second-year quarterback Jaxson Dart’s development,” Walder wrote. “But this offseason was more about setting up a foundation for the medium to long term.”

The Moves the Giants got Wrong This Offseason

The rival Philadelphia Eagles got the best grade (A) per Walder, which means the Giants had some mishaps that Walder noted.

The move Walder downgraded the Giants the most was signing linebacker Tremaine Edmunds to a three-year contract. But he also referenced the Giants’ decision to not address their wide receiver position in a meaningful way.

“In free agency, the Giants lost receiver Wan’Dale Robinson following his breakout 2025 campaign, leaving them with a weakness at the position — especially with Malik Nabers uncertain to be back by Week 1 from the knee injury he suffered early last season,” Walder wrote.

“New York also made a poor-value trade in moving up to get receiver Malachi Fields on Day 2.”