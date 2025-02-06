Hi, Subscriber

Ex-Giants QB Daniel Jones Predicted to Land ‘Marriage That Makes Sense’

  • 2 Shares
  • Updated
Former New York Giants and current Minnesota Vikings quarterback Daniel Jones
Getty
Former New York Giants and current Minnesota Vikings quarterback Daniel Jones is at the center of plenty of trade talk.

Former New York Giants and current Minnesota Vikings quarterback Daniel Jones is at the center of plenty of trade talk during this offseason, because he’s one of the few veterans who could be on the market for a 2025-26 run. Jones famously parted ways with the New York Giants during the offseason and landed with the Minnesota Vikings, but the Vikings didn’t use him during their playoff run. Of course, they didn’t stay in the playoffs long, so a longer run could have meant some Jones playing time, but we’ll never know.

Now, Jones is being talked about as a possible new quarterback for a team that hasn’t been mentioned too often.

Former Giants QB Daniel Jones and a New Team

In a February 4 feature for Sports Illustrated, NFL expert and analyst Grant Cohn discusses Jones’ new quarterback options. One stands out to him.

“Both 49ers backup quarterbacks will be free agents this offseason and it doesn’t seem as though the 49ers will re-sign either of them,” he states. “So will they sign Daniel Jones instead?”

Cohn likes the idea of Jones going to the 49ers, noting the need for the team to have a solid Brock Purdy backup.

Jones’ record with the New York Giants was 24-44-1, but that doesn’t deter Cohn.

“Jones very well could be the next Sam Darnold,” Cohn states, explaining that Darnold was the No. 3 overall pick in the 2018 NFL Draft and first went to the Jets, which he calls a “dumpster fire of an organization.” In his eyes, it’s possible that “Jones could have the same career arc.”

Jones, the No. 6 overall pick in the 2019 NFL Draft, has “lots of starting experience and he never has played for a good team before,” Cohn says. “He could blossom on the 49ers. And he probably wouldn’t cost him, much.”

Cohn even calls this a “marriage” that “makes sense for both sides.”

Daniel Jones Likes the Work Kyle Shanahan Has Done

This isn’t the first time Jones’ name has been thrown around with the San Francisco 49ers. Back in November ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler reported that the 49ers were a very possible landing spot for Jones and that Jones was interested in the work Kyle Shanahan has done with Purdy and Darnold.

Going beyond the 49ers, NFL analyst and expert Cody Benjamin of CBS Sports, in a January 28 feature, proposes some quarterback trades for the offseason. As for Jones, Benjamin suggests that he goes to the Los Angeles Rams to eventually replace the Super Bowl-winning Matthew Stafford.

“Matthew Stafford is the unquestioned starter if he returns, but he’s soon to be 37,” Benjamin stated in the feature. “It’s time Sean McVay gets a younger arm to develop, and he’s embraced reclamation projects before (i.e. Baker Mayfield).”

Stafford turns 37 in February, and according to NFL insider Ian Rapoport, he wants to stick around for another season.

Time will tell where Jones ends up, but it’s looking less likely to be with the Vikings. As wild as it would be to see Jones back with the Giants, we all know that won’t happen, so there’s one team to rule out.

Anne Erickson Anne Erickson is an award-winning reporter covering the NFL and college football for Heavy.com. Erickson has years of experience covering the NFL and additional sports, and her work has been published via ESPN, Fox Sports and more. She has interviewed some of the biggest names in sports, including Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff. Erickson also hosts several podcasts and is a Detroit-based radio host. More about Anne Erickson

Read More
,

New York Giants Players

Matthew Adams's headshot M. Adams
Deonte Banks's headshot D. Banks
Daniel Bellinger's headshot D. Bellinger
Dane Belton's headshot D. Belton
Ross Blacklock's headshot R. Blacklock
Tim Boyle's headshot T. Boyle
Brian Burns's headshot B. Burns
Elijah Chatman's headshot E. Chatman
Carter Coughlin's headshot C. Coughlin
D.J. Davidson's headshot D. Davidson
Tommy DeVito's headshot T. DeVito
Greg Dulcich's headshot G. Dulcich
Cory Durden's headshot C. Durden
Jermaine Eluemunor's headshot J. Eluemunor
Joshua Ezeudu's headshot J. Ezeudu
Cor'Dale Flott's headshot C. Flott
Bryce Ford-Wheaton's headshot B. Ford-Wheaton
Tomon Fox's headshot T. Fox
Graham Gano's headshot G. Gano
Elijah Garcia's headshot E. Garcia
Jamie Gillan's headshot J. Gillan
Eric Gray's headshot E. Gray
Art Green's headshot A. Green
Tre Hawkins's headshot T. Hawkins
Chris Hubbard's headshot C. Hubbard
Bryan Hudson's headshot B. Hudson
Jalin Hyatt's headshot J. Hyatt
Adoree' Jackson's headshot A. Jackson
Theo Johnson's headshot T. Johnson
Dyontae Johnson's headshot D. Johnson
Anthony Johnson's headshot A. Johnson
Patrick Johnson's headshot P. Johnson
Casey Kreiter's headshot C. Kreiter
Jake Kubas's headshot J. Kubas
Dexter Lawrence's headshot D. Lawrence
Raheem Layne's headshot R. Layne
Drew Lock's headshot D. Lock
Chris Manhertz's headshot C. Manhertz
Jude McAtamney's headshot J. McAtamney
Micah McFadden's headshot M. McFadden
Dante Miller's headshot D. Miller
Jimmy Morrissey's headshot J. Morrissey
Darius Muasau's headshot D. Muasau
Malik Nabers's headshot M. Nabers
Evan Neal's headshot E. Neal
Tyler Nubin's headshot T. Nubin
Rakeem Nunez-Roches's headshot R. Nunez-Roches
Azeez Ojulari's headshot A. Ojulari
Bobby Okereke's headshot B. Okereke
Gunner Olszewski's headshot G. Olszewski
Andru Phillips's headshot D. Phillips
Jason Pinnock's headshot J. Pinnock
Jordon Riley's headshot J. Riley
Elijah Riley's headshot E. Riley
Wan'Dale Robinson's headshot W. Robinson
Casey Rogers's headshot C. Rogers
Jon Runyan's headshot J. Runyan
Austin Schlottmann's headshot A. Schlottmann
John Michael Schmitz's headshot J. Schmitz
Isaiah Simmons's headshot I. Simmons
Devin Singletary's headshot D. Singletary
Darius Slayton's headshot D. Slayton
Ihmir Smith-Marsette's headshot I. Smith-Marsette
Aaron Stinnie's headshot A. Stinnie
Greg Stroman's headshot G. Stroman
Ty Summers's headshot T. Summers
Kayvon Thibodeaux's headshot K. Thibodeaux
Andrew Thomas's headshot A. Thomas
Tyrone Tracy's headshot T. Tracy
Greg Van Roten's headshot G. Van Roten
Armon Watts's headshot A. Watts
Dee Williams's headshot D. Williams
Divaad Wilson's headshot D. Wilson

Comments

Ex-Giants QB Daniel Jones Predicted to Land ‘Marriage That Makes Sense’

Notify of
0 Comments
Follow this thread
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please commentx
()
x