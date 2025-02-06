Ex-Giants QB Daniel Jones Predicted to Land ‘Marriage That Makes Sense’

Former New York Giants and current Minnesota Vikings quarterback Daniel Jones is at the center of plenty of trade talk during this offseason, because he’s one of the few veterans who could be on the market for a 2025-26 run. Jones famously parted ways with the New York Giants during the offseason and landed with the Minnesota Vikings, but the Vikings didn’t use him during their playoff run. Of course, they didn’t stay in the playoffs long, so a longer run could have meant some Jones playing time, but we’ll never know.

Now, Jones is being talked about as a possible new quarterback for a team that hasn’t been mentioned too often.

Former Giants QB Daniel Jones and a New Team

In a February 4 feature for Sports Illustrated, NFL expert and analyst Grant Cohn discusses Jones’ new quarterback options. One stands out to him.

“Both 49ers backup quarterbacks will be free agents this offseason and it doesn’t seem as though the 49ers will re-sign either of them,” he states. “So will they sign Daniel Jones instead?”

Cohn likes the idea of Jones going to the 49ers, noting the need for the team to have a solid Brock Purdy backup.

Jones’ record with the New York Giants was 24-44-1, but that doesn’t deter Cohn.

“Jones very well could be the next Sam Darnold,” Cohn states, explaining that Darnold was the No. 3 overall pick in the 2018 NFL Draft and first went to the Jets, which he calls a “dumpster fire of an organization.” In his eyes, it’s possible that “Jones could have the same career arc.”

Jones, the No. 6 overall pick in the 2019 NFL Draft, has “lots of starting experience and he never has played for a good team before,” Cohn says. “He could blossom on the 49ers. And he probably wouldn’t cost him, much.”

Cohn even calls this a “marriage” that “makes sense for both sides.”

Daniel Jones Likes the Work Kyle Shanahan Has Done

This isn’t the first time Jones’ name has been thrown around with the San Francisco 49ers. Back in November ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler reported that the 49ers were a very possible landing spot for Jones and that Jones was interested in the work Kyle Shanahan has done with Purdy and Darnold.

Going beyond the 49ers, NFL analyst and expert Cody Benjamin of CBS Sports, in a January 28 feature, proposes some quarterback trades for the offseason. As for Jones, Benjamin suggests that he goes to the Los Angeles Rams to eventually replace the Super Bowl-winning Matthew Stafford.

“Matthew Stafford is the unquestioned starter if he returns, but he’s soon to be 37,” Benjamin stated in the feature. “It’s time Sean McVay gets a younger arm to develop, and he’s embraced reclamation projects before (i.e. Baker Mayfield).”

Stafford turns 37 in February, and according to NFL insider Ian Rapoport, he wants to stick around for another season.