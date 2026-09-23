Former Giants Fan Favorite WR Signs With AFC Team Before Week 3

After Week 1 of the NFL season brought incredible optimism to the New York Giants, things have gone quickly downhill.

Following Monday night’s loss against the Los Angeles Rams, the Giants got the news that quarterback Jaxson Dart’s knee injury was worse than originally anticipated and he would miss the rest of the season.

Now, the Giants will likely rely on former No. 1 overall pick Jameis Winston as their quarterback this season.

While the news for the New York Giants has not been too positive, at least one former fan favorite, who the Giants released this offseason for the second time, was able to find a new home before the third week of the NFL season.

Former New York Giants Wide Receiver Signs With Pittsburgh Steelers

The Pittsburgh Steelers announced they had signed former New York Giants wide receiver Isaiah Hodgins to their practice squad.

Teresa Varley wrote for Steelers.com of the move: “Hodgins spent part of the 2025 season on the Steelers practice squad, before he was signed to the New York Giants 53-man roster.

Hodgins, who also spent time with the Giants in 2022-24, appeared in seven games for New York in 2025, starting seven. He had 10 receptions for 115 yards and one touchdown last season. During his time with the Giants, he appeared in a total of 35 games, with 19 starts, and had 66 receptions for 708 yards and eight touchdowns.

Hodgins has appeared in 38 career games, with 19 starts. He has 70 receptions for 749 yards and eight touchdowns.

Hodgins was originally drafted by the Buffalo Bills in the sixth round of the 2020 NFL Draft. He appeared in three games for the Bills, with four receptions for 41 yards.

He played college football at Oregon State.”

Isaiah Hodgins’ Giants Tenure

As Varley mentioned, Hodgins had two different stints with the New York Giants. While he was a member of the Giants this offseason, the wide receiver faced an uphill battle to make the 53-man roster.

During the offseason, Giants on SI’s Brandon Olsen wrote on Hodgins’ difficult path to making the team: “At the X, the Giants have built a stable of options with Nabers, veteran Isaiah Hodgins, second-year UDFA Beaux Collins, rookie third-round draft pick Malachi Fields, and Tanner Conner.

The X-receiver is generally the big-bodied option that, while they struggle to consistently create separation, excel at making tough catches through contact and stretching the field. These characteristics are among the main reasons that the X is valued so highly.

The Giants will likely keep two or three of those options at most. Nabers can play all over the formation, so it makes sense to keep two pure X options to maintain that flexibility.”

Ultimately, that spot went to Malachi Fields and Hodgins was released.

His best season with the Giants occurred in 2022, when he became a fan favorite as he turned out to be a reliable receiving option for Daniel Jones. During that season, Hodgins totaled 33 receptions for 351 receiving yards and four touchdowns in eight games.